Making it: 3 stories of women entrepreneurs in the San Francisco North Bay

Some businesspeople walk a single path toward building ideas into companies. Then there are these North Bay women. They chose different paths.

One left Ukraine for the U.S., nurturing a desire to start her own company. And now she runs a multinational software firm.

Another chose selling fish eggs over publishing and is now comfortable on the docks and the red carpet running her caviar business.

And another moved from courtroom to cashews, taking over a family nut business and navigating it through the pandemic inspired collapse of the restaurant trade.

The following are part of an ongoing series from the Business Journal highlighting successful female entrepreneurs.

Born behind the Iron Curtain, Nataliya Anon pursued entrepreneurial dreams that led her to Silicon Valley. Her latest startup is Svitla Systems, which employs hundreds in several countries.

After taking California Caviar Co. to the Academy Awards last year, Deborah Keane has been moving the Sausalito company into uncharted waters with a retail pivot for the delicacy in the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonnie Miluso, a former trial attorney and current CEO of Napa Nuts, became co-owner of the family business after her father died, a transition that came just in time to help steer the company through a big loss in wholesale during the pandemic.