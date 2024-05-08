2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

With a passion for helping others, Maren McCloud continues to achieve this through her 19-year career with Bank of America.

“Beginning as an independent sales performer in a financial center — focusing on helping clients meet their financial goals — I moved into consumer leadership roles focusing on helping my team develop their talents, achieve their objectives,” while helping clients do the same, she said.

McCloud later moved into a commercial banking management role leading a sales support group where she helped associates realize their potential and grow their careers.

“Today, I’m on a national sales and technology enablement team working on initiatives to make processes easier for team members and clients,” she said.

A major accomplishment was being able to help grow the bank’s North Bay Talent Council.

“Each year, we invite top emerging talent to join us in providing networking opportunities, mentorship pairings, career development advice and exposure to different businesses and leaders in our area,” McCloud said.

One of the obstacles she’s had to overcome is impatience.

“When passionate about a project, I must remind myself to have patience,” she said. “It can be challenging to get engagement and buy-in from stakeholders who also have lots of competing priorities on their plates. Taking the time to engage people and obtain different perspectives typically leads to better end results, and is worth the extra effort.”

McCloud’s advice for young professionals is to build relationships.

“Regardless of where you work and what your current or future career paths are, take time to develop connections and take advantage of networking opportunities. I sincerely believe this approach will help build a career, lead others and result in more fulfillment at work.”

She says be ready to modify your leadership style. When there are challenges with teammates, typically this means there is an opportunity to build a better relationship, ask more questions, and listen.

“As a new manager, I did too much ‘telling’ team members what to do and what our priorities should be. With time and experience, I got better at learning about people I work with, what motivates them and spent more time listening,” she said.