2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Mariah Shields worked her way through multiple roles at Arrow Benefits Group to become an owner, a leadership team member, one of the heads of the sales division and a senior benefits adviser.

“Along the way I have faced hard knocks in different situations. These instances have changed how I approach business and relationships. While I’ve learned a lot by making mistakes and fixing them, these lessons have enabled me to build resilience that serves me well in my current position,” she said.

She says “the gift of amazing mentors” both internally and externally has helped to support her.

“Someone said, ‘build a board of advisers for your career.’ I have a small, but mighty, group of professionals I can lean on when times get tough, when I find myself second-guessing decisions, who simply build me up. I also have amazing co-workers, colleagues and community members that surround me daily without whom I would not be where I am today,” Shields said.

Her proudest personal achievement is her family. “I was never sure I had what it takes to be a mom, but my two boys and my third boy (my husband) are the light of my world and consistently remind me of the beauty, potential and opportunities to laugh that surround me.”

“Learning to embrace and empathize with those I serve has been difficult, but as I developed this has also become one of the most rewarding parts of my job. In sales, I get NO a lot. Accepting it professionally and not personally is still a battle. Believing and knowing what I do matters allows me to continue asking for new business and find the right partners at the right time,” Shields said.

Her advice for young professionals is to listen more than you speak, ask for help, take notes, find out how things connect and cultivate your personal advisory board early.

“When I started, we had 12 employees and several hundred clients. Now, we have over 2,500 employees and thousands of clients. First and foremost, success means striving to do what’s right for our clients while helping our community,” she said.

Shields also serves as board chair of the North Bay Children’s Center, a nonprofit breaking ground for a new headquarters that continues to provide quality affordable child care.