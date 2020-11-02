Marin County biotech Ultragenyx raises $435M in stock offering

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq:RARE), which develops treatments for serious rare genetic diseases, on Monday announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public stock offering.

The estimated net proceeds to the Novato-based company, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the company, were approximately $435.4 million. The offering included 5.11 million shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 666,666 shares at a price to the public of $90 per share.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Cowen were joint book-running managers for the offering.