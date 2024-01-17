Marin County governments face rezoning deadline for California housing edict

Marin County and its cities and towns are closing out their required zoning updates and preparing to implement updated housing elements.

Housing elements are development blueprints the state requires as part of community general plans. The updated documents will guide the production of new housing over the eight-year period through 2031.

The state is aiming to build 2.5 million new homes by 2030, including 1 million affordable at lower-income levels. The California Housing and Community Development Department has required Bay Area communities to prepare for 441,176 additional residences during the 2023-31 period. For the previous period, the number was 187,990.

In Marin, the 2023-31 requirement is 14,405 new residences countywide, compared to 2,298 in the prior cycle. The state rejected appeals to reduce the number.

To prepare, Marin jurisdictions are preparing zoning amendments to bring local ordinances into alignment with housing elements. If a housing element was certified by May 31, 2023, the rezoning must happen by May 31, 2026. If the housing element was not certified by May 31, the rezoning must be completed by the end of this month, which is the case for many of Marin's cities and towns.

Jillian Zeiger, a county planner, said its housing element, which covers unincorporated portions of Marin, was certified by the state on June 19. The county covered rezoning during the adoption process last January.

Zeiger said she oversees a planning group that includes staff and planning directors of Marin's cities and towns. She said she and others are bullish about implementation.

"I'm really pleased in how well all the jurisdictions are doing with implementation of getting over the hump with certification, it's not easy," she said. "Overall, I think everyone is going to make it."

The state's mandate for the county's unincorporated areas is 3,569 more dwellings. The county has projected approximately 5,000 as a buffer.

Alicia Murillo, a communications specialist with the state housing agency, identified Tiburon and Mill Valley as two municipalities that must conduct rezoning before the end of the month.

"Tiburon completed its rezone, and HCD is evaluating for compliance with the housing element," she said, using the acronym for the department. "Mill Valley has indicated to HCD that it is in the process of completing its rezones."

Mill Valley's planning and building director, Patrick Kelly, said the city Planning Commission will consider the zoning changes on Jan. 23. Mill Valley received certification from the state this month. The housing element accommodates more than 850 new dwellings.

Tiburon was notified by the state in October that its housing element was largely in compliance, but that it must complete rezoning at a controversial opportunity site on Paradise Drive by Jan. 31. Dina Tasini, the town's community development director, said the town has adopted the zoning updates as required and the state has the ordinance for review.

Fairfax and San Anselmo must update their housing elements and zoning by the end of the month, Murillo said.

Heidi Scoble, the San Anselmo planning director, said the town adopted its housing element on Dec. 12. The town held a public hearing and first reading of the zoning amendments on Jan. 9. The amendments are expected to be approved at a meeting on Jan. 23.

San Anselmo is required to show it can accommodate 833 new residences during the eight-year period. The town is projecting 959 new dwellings to be developed in its housing element.

Fairfax adopted its housing element on Dec. 13, said Town Manager Heather Abrams. The town's zoning changes are under review for adoption this month, she said. Fairfax must allow 490 more homes in the eight-year cycle, and its plan includes 598.

Larkspur City Manager Dan Schwarz said the city is waiting for the state to provide comments on its element, which was submitted on Nov. 30. The city made some zoning changes in August related to fair housing requirements.

In its housing element, Larkspur has to show it can accommodate 979 new residences over the eight-year cycle. The town is planning for 1,279 additional dwellings that can be built during the time period, according to the plan.

Corte Madera Community Development Director Amy Lyle said the state confirmed that the town's housing element was in compliance on Aug. 15. On Jan. 13, the Town Council adopted an ordinance to rezone housing sites for greater density and larger buildings. Corte Madera must accommodate 725 new residences.

In Belvedere, City Manager Robert Zadnik said the city was set to consider zoning changes at a meeting on Tuesday. . A second reading is planned for Jan. 22, he said. The city has submitted its element to the state for review, again, this month. Belvedere is required to show it can develop 160 new residences, and it has projected 213.

Sausalito Community and Economic Development Director Brandon Phipps said the city has adopted a compliant housing element. The city has not yet implemented its zoning updates and is required to within the three-year extended deadline, he said. Sausalito must accommodate at least 724 new residences over the eight-year cycle. The housing element outlines a potential capacity of 908.

San Rafael must accommodate 3,220 new homes in the 2023-31 period. The city's plan, approved in May, showed 782 dwellings are approved but not yet built, and 1,175 homes are proposed. The plan outlines a capacity of 4,858.

City planning official Chad Hess said no zoning changes are planned before the end of the month.

Novato adopted its housing element on Jan. 24, said Clare Hartman, community development director. The city plans to pass rezoning requirements at a meeting this month, she said. The city is poised to meet its requirement for 2,090 new residences, she said.

Ross submitted its housing element in June to meet a requirement of 111 new dwellings. A representative of the town did not return requests for comment on the status of its zoning updates.