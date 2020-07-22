Marin County to fine businesses up to $10,000 for violating health order

The Marin County Board of Supervisor voted unanimously Tuesday to form a new task force to clamp down on people and businesses violating the coronavirus public health order by issuing fines to violators.

The urgency ordinance goes into effect immediately and allows town, city, and additional county personnel to collaborate with law enforcement officers to address violations of health and safety codes and curb the spread of the virus. The task force will also respond to tips about rule-breaking businesses sent to the SIPviolation@marincounty.org email address.

The fine for businesses that don't comply ranges from $250 to $10,000, depending on the severity of the violation. Individuals can also be fined from $25 to $500 for non-compliance, such as not wearing a mask in public.

Factors determining the size of a penalty include risks to public health, previous warnings, lack of good-faith efforts to comply, and increased revenue generated from noncompliance.