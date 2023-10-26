Marin County’s MCE recognized in Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. MCE is a not-for-profit public agency and electricity provider for more than 580,000 customer accounts and 1.5 million residents and businesses across Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, and Solano counties.

Describe the business/company’s initiatives or programs focused on diversity, equity, and belonging. MCE prioritizes supplier diversity to empower women, minority, LGBTQ, and disabled-veteran-owned businesses in California's energy sector. Through workshops such as our annual Certify and Amplify Event, we've helped businesses gain certifications in the state’s Supplier Diversity Clearinghouse to access utility contracts, facilitating growth for small, diverse businesses. MCE’s Green Workforce Pathways program also provides green education and training for jobseekers in underserved communities.

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. In April 2019 MCE hired a Director of Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion to create and lead DEI efforts. In 2021, MCE’s Board of Directors approved Resolution No 2021-04 Committing to Advance Racial Equity. The resolution acknowledges the persistence of institutionalized racial inequities and seeks to address them by continuously improving and implementing inclusive policies across the organization.

Describe the positive impact the business/company’s initiatives have had on its employees, customers, and the broader community. MCE has enrolled 3,200 residents facing disproportionate environmental and financial burdens into our Green Access program, providing them with 100% renewable energy service and a 20% discount on their electricity bills for up to 20 years.

How does the business/company engage with external organizations or communities to promote diversity, equity, and belonging? In 2018, MCE launched CalCCA’s internal committee for diversity, equity, and inclusion and has participated in the Disadvantaged Community Policy Working Group since it launched in 2019.

Is there any other information you would like to share about the business/company’s dedication to diversity, equity, and belonging? It is our responsibility as leaders to create space at the table for people who have traditionally been left out. At MCE, 60% of our workforce is female and nearly 46% are people of color. We’re thrilled to add representation in the energy field, an industry where women only comprise 25% of workers, and 75% of the workforce is white. We believe that when organizations are reflective of the people they serve, the better they will perform.