Marin County’s The Spahr Center recognized in Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. The Spahr Center is the only LGBTQ+ and HIV nonprofit in Marin, dedicated to celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ and HIV+ communities of Marin through direct services, health and community programs, and trainings.

Describe the business/company’s initiatives or programs focused on diversity, equity, and belonging. The center's HIV services provide case management and emergency financial assistance to more than 500 People Living with HIV; the health programs provide harm reduction and HIV/STI prevention services; the community programs provide LGBTQ+ youth, adults, seniors, and families with opportunities to create connection and build community; the Training Institute provides LGBTQ+ cultural and care competency trainings to services providers across Marin County. The staff and board identify as majority LGBTQ+ people — the center is an organization by and for the LGBTQ+ and HIV+ community of Marin.

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. The Spahr Center prioritizes a staff that reflects its mission. It provides ongoing opportunities for staff to receive training and attend national and international conferences for professional development in their relative fields, many of which are catered to the specific needs and barriers of the LGBTQ+ and HIV+ communities.

Describe the positive impact the business/company’s initiatives have had on its employees, customers, and the broader community. Even in Marin, LGBTQ+ people and People Living with HIV/AIDS live with fear they won’t be accepted in the workplace. Spahr Center employees express a sense of belonging and acceptance they have never felt at another employer. 25% of employees openly identify as transgender, nonbinary, or gender nonconforming, and 95% openly identify as LGBTQ+.

How does the business/company engage with external organizations or communities to promote diversity, equity, and belonging? The Spahr Center is the county’s leading source for better care and resources for the LGBTQ+ and HIV communities of Marin. LGBTQ+ cultural awareness trainings are provided to organizations of all types, including education and youth services, health care providers, social service agencies, government agencies, athletics leagues, corporations, and more.

Is there any other information you would like to share about the business/company’s dedication to diversity, equity, and belonging? The new chief program officer, Renato Talhadas, is prioritizing direct community outreach into underserved communities in Marin such as the Latinx population of the Canal District in San Rafael, and the Black population of Marin City, especially through school programming and mental health services.