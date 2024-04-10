2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Managing the day-to-day operations of multiple retail, office and industrial properties in Sonoma County and cultivating relationships with landlords, tenants and vendors is all in a day’s work for Mario Lomeli, an accredited commercial manager with Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

He also establishes and monitors annual budgets, performs common area maintenance reconciliations and prepares monthly financial reports.

“My greatest professional accomplishment was earning my Accredited Commercial Manager certification from the Institute of Real Estate Management. Becoming an ACM has provided me with life-changing opportunities, and I highly encourage others in the early stages of their commercial property management careers to pursue it,” Lomeli said.

He said his greatest challenge was working through the chaos and uncertainty during the pandemic.

“The best thing about being under 40 is having practically limitless opportunities for growth and development. At the same time, being under 40 means you may lack the necessary knowledge, wisdom and experience that comes with age,” he said.a

He earned associate degrees in business and real estate, and in social and behavioral sciences from Santa Rosa Junior College.

In 2024 the next milestones in Lomeli’s professional career plan will include acquiring his real estate broker’s license and beginning classes leading to becoming a certified property manager.

He serves as the director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management. Lomeli also volunteers at the Redwood Empire Food Bank and for the Salvation Army.

“As a young person I wanted to be a motivational speaker and writer so I could help inspire to overcome challenges and reach their full potential. I grew up in Rohnert Park playing basketball and soccer. As I grew older, I loved learning about psychology, real estate, history and especially leadership,” he said.

The leader he most admires today is Jocko Willink. “The lessons in his books and podcasts have served as a beacon, guiding me toward living a more fulfilling and successful life. His philosophy, rooted in ‘extreme ownership,’ has helped to strengthen my character, improve productivity and foster more successful relationships,” Lomeli said.

Best advice received from a mentor: “When you do the right things for the right reasons, you will be successful.”