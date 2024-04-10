2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As a seasoned professional in residential and commercial real estate, Matthew Martinez has built a strong track record of successful transactions throughout the Bay Area. He specializes in a variety of property types, including houses, condominiums, multifamily and income/investment properties.

“I’ve earned a reputation for precision in navigating diverse neighborhoods. My deep understanding of the Bay Area’s market dynamics, combined with extensive experience across all price ranges, enables me and my team to provide unmatched service to our clients,” Martinez said.

Renowned for his passion, integrity and unwavering dedication to client successes, he offers them exclusive access to off-market and pre-MLS opportunities that consistently surpass his competitors.

He is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, a Certified Negotiations Expert, an Accredited Real Estate Professional, a Certified Distressed Property Expert and an Accredited Short Sales and Foreclosures Resource.

As the founder and CEO of the Diamond Real Estate Group, a boutique brokerage committed to guiding clients in buying, selling and investing decisions. His goal is to streamline the real estate process and facilitate wealth creation. He is honored to be rated one of the top real estate agents on social media.

“One of the greatest things about being under 40 is the inherent agility and adaptability that often comes with youth, being tech savvy, open to change, innovation and taking calculated risks. On the flip side, the challenges include the perception of lacking credibility and experience when dealing with older counterparts,” Martinez said.

His greatest professional accomplishment was founding the Diamond Real Estate Group and guiding it to become a trusted name in the industry.

His goals for 2024 include introducing the development of proprietary AI software that enhances transaction efficiency and creates greater value, as well as client satisfaction. He also wants to nurture his team’s talent and culture of excellence, and achieve sustainable growth through targeted marking efforts to reach new clients and demographics — while also continuing to ensure client satisfaction and loyalty.

“The best advice I’ve received from a mentor is to always prize integrity and authenticity in every aspect of my professional and personal life, with emphasis on the importance of staying true to my values even when faced with challenging situations or temptations to compromise,” he said.