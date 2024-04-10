2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Meagan Cirivello’s animal welfare journey began at a small humane society in Butte County almost a decade ago. Her career experience includes companion animal rescue, small and large animal disaster and emergency response, low-cost spay/neuter efforts and farm animal rescue.

She joined the Humane Society of Sonoma County in 2019 by first serving as the adoptions program manager, then as shelter manager before becoming the director of shelter initiatives.

In her current position Cirivello oversees the society’s public programs and community initiatives, volunteer and foster services, humane education as well as the new Community Action Team.

“My commitment to animal welfare and working in a shelter environment stems from my love for both animals and people. I’m especially passionate about keeping pets in peoples’ homes, which is why I’m proud to have been able to lead the Community Action Team in helping to serve our area,” she said.

She lives in Santa Rosa with her husband, Eliot, and four rescue pets: Maia, a lab mix; and three cats — Snickers, Bean and Poe.

Cirivello says the greatest thing about being under 40 is being in the early stages of her career and excited about the many opportunities she gets to have. She thinks the hardest part is that sometimes people don’t take a person her age seriously.

Her greatest professional achievement was developing the Community Action Team last year.

“It was one of the most impactful things I think I have done. All though the program is still in its infancy it has already made a huge impact on our community,” she said.

Her goal for 2024 is to expand and grow the role of the Community Action Team and become more mobilized in its efforts and better serve the community with needed items such as pet food, supplies and vaccinations, while continuing to improve the customer experience when visiting the shelter.

Her greatest professional challenge is also something she loves the most … managing people.

Cirivello holds a leadership role in the community coordinating efforts through collaborations, partnerships and nonprofit organizations and also by constantly growing a network of their clients that also have pets.

Best advice: “Don’t be afraid to try something, even if it doesn’t work out, it gives you more information.”