Mendocino County issues masking order for health care workers, to take effect in November

Mendocino County authorities announced Thursday that health care workers there must wear masks in patient-care settings, starting Nov. 24.

The order, issued by the county’s Health Officer Andrew Coren, also requires “employers and operators of health care delivery facilities to develop and implement policies strongly recommending seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations to their employees.”

Coren said the order is aimed at preventing the spread not only of COVID but also other viruses.

“The masks really are very effective against all the winter viruses, COVID, influenza and RSV, and many miscellaneous viruses that people get in the winter months,” he said Thursday.

The order — implemented to protect health care workers, as well as patients — is to last through April 30.

Starting in 2024, the masking rules are to take effect Oct. 24 and last through April 30. The order is to stay in effect until it is rescinded.

In explaining the decision, the health order said: “Historically, there are higher rates of infection by COVID-19, influenza, and other respiratory viruses in Mendocino County annually between late fall and spring.

“Seasonal increases in respiratory viruses pose a particular risk to people more likely to experience severe disease and death if infected, including infants, older adults, and people with impaired immunity.”

A section of the order titled “History” noted that the county’s health officer has, since 2017, required health care workers to either be vaccinated or wear masks as a safeguard against the flu.

The order also references “concern within the community and confusion by various facilities” that arose following the end of the pandemic and the lifting of state- and federal-masking mandates that had superseded local rules.

“This is the first year that we’re having the flu season with COVID and what we have learned from COVID but without all the orders from the state and the feds,” Coren said. “We need to re-up what we’ve been doing for years.”

Among the workers the order applies to: nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, contract staff not employed by the covered facility, and “persons not directly involved in patient care, but who could be exposed to infectious agents that can be transmitted in the covered setting.”

Mendocino County is not currently experiencing unusual levels of flu or COVID infection, Coren said.

“We have seen the rise in September and then it came down, and that was all over the state,” he said. “And there may be a little bit of increase going on at this point again, but it’s not significant; that is not what prompted this.”

Sonoma County health officials issued a similar order in late September in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

