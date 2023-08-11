Mendocino County officials explain recent increase in COVID-19 death statistics

A recent increase in the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Mendocino County is a result of a change in how such statistics are recorded, and not the result of an uptick in local cases, Mendocino County health officials reported recently.

In a press release this week, Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren notes that, "if you look at the Mendocino County death data on the California Department of Public Health Covid-19 dashboard, it will show 154 deaths instead of 146, (because) the State of California has changed the way Covid-19 deaths are counted."

Coren further explains that the "state now counts Covid-19 deaths based on the same criteria as other illnesses, (and that) the increase is the result of re-counting past Covid-19 deaths with new criteria. For the state, this is an increase of 0.3%, and for Mendocino County, it is a 5% increase, (but) this change does not represent an increasing trend. Covid-19 deaths over the last six months in Mendocino County have declined and remain low."

However, Coren adds, "Covid-19 is still in our community. People are testing positive but at low levels. We are not worried about a surge (such) as we have seen in the past, but expect cases to rise this fall and winter as we often do for respiratory illnesses like the flu."

To prepare for the fall and winter respiratory illness season, Coren suggests:

* Now is the time to vaccinate if you have not kept up on your boosters. The single-dose bivalent vaccine is available to almost everyone over 6 years old, including those who have never had a shot. If you are over 60 or immune compromised, you may be eligible for a booster four months from your last vaccination. For children under 6, consult your healthcare provider.

* If you are sick with respiratory symptoms, take a COVID-19 over-the-counter antigen test (mostly free). If you test negative, but your symptoms continue, test again in two days to be sure. If you have a positive test, you should isolate for five days. You can end isolation after a negative test if you no longer have a fever and symptoms have decreased. Wear a mask indoors if you live with vulnerable people. Be sure to have them test as well.

* Medication can reduce your risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and long COVID. If you test positive, contact your healthcare provider, or call Sesame Care at 1-888-897-1244.

* If you have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 but are not sick, test with an antigen test as soon as you know. Test again in two days to be sure. Wear a mask when you are out or around vulnerable people until you know you are not sick. If you are not ill, there is no reason to quarantine.

* People over 65 years old and those with compromised immune systems should consider wearing a mask indoors with other people to prevent exposure. N95-type masks are the safest. If you are with a group of people indoors, consider increasing ventilation with open windows, doors, fans, or air conditioners.