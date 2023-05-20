Michelin Guide adds 19 Bay Area restaurants to California list

The Michelin Guide has added 19 restaurants to its California guide, and they're all in the Bay Area.

The local additions were announced Wednesday and include nine restaurants in San Francisco, as well as businesses in Oakland, San Jose, San Mateo County and Calistoga. The list featured a slew of fine dining restaurants but also highlighted businesses that are easier on the wallet.

Among them was dim sum restaurant HK Lounge Bistro, which officially opened in February, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. (The Chronicle and SFGATE are both owned by Hearst but have separate newsrooms.) HK Lounge Bistro, owned by Annie Ho, is the resurrection of Hong Kong Lounge II, which was destroyed in a fire back in 2019.

"Families and business types alike find pleasure in artfully pleated Shanghai dumplings filled with rich broth and fresh crab meat, or baked pork buns with a crackling topping; sweet bites like fried sesame balls, egg tarts and mango pudding are also much admired," the Michelin Guide wrote of HK Lounge Bistro.

The updated California guide also featured Singaporean-Chinese vegan restaurant Lion Dance Cafe in Oakland. The Michelin Guide celebrated chef C-Y Chia's flair for serving nontraditional plates with "bold flavors." Menu favorite laksa, a spicy rice noodle soup, was described by the guide as one of Lion Dance Cafe's "marquee dishes."

The updated list comes two months after the Michelin Guide announced that six new restaurants were added to the California guide in March. Bansang in San Francisco was the only local restaurant among them.

The Michelin Guide releases new additions throughout the year ahead of its annual Michelin Guide ceremony. Those restaurants can also win a prestigious Michelin star or earn a Bib Gourmand award.

See the full list of Bay Area restaurants that made the California guide in May below.

Auro (Calistoga)

Anomaly SF (San Francisco)

Aphotic (San Francisco)

Copra (San Francisco)

HK Lounge Bistro (San Francisco)

Rosemary & Pine (San Francisco)

Suragan (San Francisco)

Friends Only (San Francisco)

Noodle in a Haystack (San Francisco)

Prik Hom (San Francisco)

Bombera (Oakland)

Lion Dance Cafe (Oakland)

Parche (Oakland)

Pomet (Oakland)

Snail Bar (Oakland)

Breakwater Barbecue (El Granada)

Kajiken (San Mateo)

LeYou (San Jose)

Petiscos (San Jose)