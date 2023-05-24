Ming-Tung ‘Mike’ Lee named permanent president of Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park

Meet the new Sonoma State University boss, same as the old boss.

Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, who took over as the school’s interim president in August of 2022, following the resignation of his predecessor, Judy Sakaki, has had the “interim” tag removed from his title.

Lee’s promotion to president was announced in a Wednesday memo from Jolene Koester, interim chancellor of the 23-school California State University system.

Upon taking the job, Lee inherited a pair of interconnected crises. Enrollment at the Rohnert Park campus had plunged 33% from 2016 to 2022, resulting in a $16 million deficit.

Koester praised Lee for taking “bold, meaningful and collaborative steps to enhance Sonoma State's enrollment management policies and practices and to strengthen vital pipelines with area high schools and community colleges.”

“He has demonstrated himself to be a prudent steward of university resources, while maintaining the institution's unwavering focus on academic excellence and student success."

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, whose district includes SSU, expressed appreciation for “the steady hand and leadership that President Lee has provided at a critical juncture for the university.” Lee, he added, is “the right person to carry the university forward.”

Professor David McCuan, chair of the university's political science department, called the CSU Board of Trustees’ decision to remove Lee’s interim tag as “an important development for SSU to turn the corner, and to start to live up to its potential.

“Mike is a great fit for us.”

While he applauded the end result, McCuan criticized the process by which the CSU system selected Lee. That exercise, he said, could be “more transparent,” and should “involve the local campus community more broadly, and in a more substantial manner.

“Long Beach needs to dictate less, and engage more.”

It was Koester who talked Lee out of retirement in 2022 to replace Sakaki, who resigned amid a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal linked to her and her then-husband Patrick McCallum. At the time, Lee was four years removed from his previous job, at Sacramento State University. He’d served there both as vice president for Administration and Business Affairs, and as chief financial officer, retiring in 2018.

“I am honored to continue leading Sonoma State and to help bring transformative, world-class educational opportunities to the students of the North Bay," Lee said, in a statement from the chancellor’s office.

“As the first member of my family to earn a college degree, I understand the profound impact it can make on the life of a student and on their family."

As Lee told the Press Democrat last year, his father fled mainland China to Taiwan in 1949, to escape Mao Zedong’s communist rule, then married a native Taiwanese woman.

His father had three years of schooling, total. His mother was illiterate. But their son loved books, so they scrimped and sacrificed to buy them for him. Lee applied to Tunghai University, where 10% of applicants were accepted, he said.

He got in. On his first day on campus, Lee went to the library.

“To this day, as I sit here talking to you,” he said, “I still remember the smell of all those books. Never in my life had I seen so many books in one place, that I could touch, and pull off the shelf. It was a wonderful feeling.”

