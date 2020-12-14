Subscribe

Montage Healdsburg luxury resort opens as shutdown limits stays

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 14, 2020, 6:44AM
Hazelnut saplings and newly planted vineyards line the winding road that leads up a hill to the newest and fanciest resort hotel in Sonoma County, Montage Healdsburg, a $310 million retreat that lends a new level of luxury to Wine Country tourism.

Carved out of oak-studded ridges on a secluded 258-acre property at the northern edge of Healdsburg, the 130-room hotel, which opened to guests Saturday, is the centerpiece of the county’s first five-star destination, with three restaurants, a state-of-the art spa and fitness center and two expansive pool areas.

All of the rooms are individual bungalows, with amenities including private patios and indoor-outdoor showers, and rates ranging from $695 to $1,695 per night. The presidential suite, which spans more than 4,600 square feet and includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, goes for $10,000 a night.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in rooms and other resort amenities are filled with views of the Alexander Valley and Mount St. Helena.

At least 30 rooms were booked over the weekend, when Sonoma County entered a nearly monthlong shutdown to stem rising coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. It was the latest hurdle for a resort project challenged almost from the beginning 15 years ago — by public opposition and city scrutiny, court challenges, construction delays and a regulatory crackdown tied to water quality violations by the developer.

The resort has welcomed daytime customers and a stream of curious visitors since last week, with restaurant service limited at the time to dining on the terraced, stone-lined patios looking out over ochre vineyards. The county’s stay-home order, announced Thursday and effective Saturday, has since scrambled the resort’s debut.

“It’s been a year of pivoting. Considering if it was any other year, it’d be bustling already, but we’re doing everything safety-first and that’s all that matters,” said Allen Highfield, general manager of Montage Healdsburg. “I joke that this whole place was built socially distanced before that was invented. Because of how it’s spread out compared to a city hotel where you’re all in one building, and to have really no guest elevators at all, it changes the environment.”

The stay-home order has put a halt to leisure stays, with hotel operators limited to booking guests only for essential purposes, including emergency workers and those involved in the COVID-19 response. Montage Healdsburg has not canceled reservations on its books, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Chiesa, but is instead leaving it up to guests to decide whether to come or rebook for time outside the county shutdown, which runs through Jan. 9.

The spa and fitness center are closed and dining is limited to in-room delivery, Chiesa said.

“We would have loved to do a ribbon-cutting, or in our case a vine-cutting,” Chiesa said. “It’s not the right time, but we want to be as safe place for people to land, too, for those that want to get away and have room service, and be secluded. Our hope is just to get through this next period, this next quarter.”

The resort occupies about a quarter of the property, with spaces designed as an homage to the outside, including stone and wood flooring, elevated bungalows with airy decks and spacious patios with stone fire pits.

Handblown glass lighting fixtures in the two private dining rooms come from Healdsburg’s SkLO Studio. Overnight guests in the resort’s suites receive a half carafe of Aperture Cellars wine — and Aperture winemaker Jesse Katz is slated to use grapes grown on the property to produce new estate vintages of malbec, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and petit verdot.

The resort grounds include pathways lined by lavender and gardenia — two Wine Country staples — and lawns spaced among the vineyards, all of it off-limits to cars for a more serene pedestrian experience. Ballrooms and other gathering spaces are set up to host weddings and other large events.

The design team is led by Burlingame-based Glazier Le Architects, along with Delawie Architects of San Diego and EDG Design of Novato.

The resort has already played host to a number of local VIPs, including city officials, business leaders and fellow operators in the local hospital industry.

“Stunning @montagehealdsburg,” Healdsburg restaurateur Dustin Valette wrote on Instagram, in a call out to Highfield. “Thank you for the tour!”

On Thursday, a few lunchtime dinners sat outside on the sunny patio of Hazel Hill restaurant, one of three at the resort. Inside the Scout Field Bar, behind a solid marble counter top, the bartender was busy shaking up a noontime cocktail.

The resort has been on the wait list in Healdsburg for a long time.

Encinitas-based commercial developer Robert Green Jr. bought the undeveloped land for $16.8 million in 2005. Three years later, Sonoma Luxury Resort, Green’s subsidiary for the project, won unanimous approval from the Healdsburg City Council.The development, then-known as Saggio Hills, was also granted authorizations for up to 70 custom villa-style homes, which have yet to get underway.

In exchange, the city received 14 acres of land for future affordable housing, plus Green’s commitment to build a fire substation, two public roads, a trail network and a 36-acre community park.

Healsburg also stands to benefit from taxes paid by overnight guests, to the tune of nearly $4 million per year by late 2023, accounting for more than half of the city’s projected annual tourism tax dollars.

Not long after the project’s approval, a local citizens group sued the city challenging the environmental study for the development. They won that lower court case in 2010, and an award of $450,000 in attorney fees to the plaintiffs was upheld on an appeal by Green.

After revisions to the environmental study, but none of substance to the project itself, Green secured a second, unanimous approval from City Council in 2011. The citizens group sued again but lost.

Construction began in May 2017, with financing from Redwood City-based Ohana Real Estate Investors, which is listed on bank and press statements as the resort owner. Montage International, which operates destination luxury resorts across the United States, is the resort operator.

The project suffered yet more setbacks when winter rains inundated the heavily-sloped property in late 2018 and early 2019, leading North Coast water quality regulators to order to two work stoppages to correct insufficient erosion control measures. Almost 9.4 million gallons of sediment-laden runoff escaped the site into tributaries of the Russian River, including Foss Creek, a steelhead trout stream, according to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.

On Friday, a two-year enforcement action over 38 documented environmental violations led the water board to fine Green and his project subsidiary more than $6.4 million, the largest such environmental fine in North Coast history. A compliance officer in the case said the developer had been “grossly negligent” with soil safeguards on the site.

Green, who did not return multiple phone, text and email requests for this story, acknowledged under oath during last week’s hearing missteps during construction of Montage, which he labeled a “very complex project.” But he rejected the allegations that he had violated his construction permit and cited more than $6 million in losses tied to building delays and additional work needed to meet regulators’ demands.

“I thought (we) were really working with the board to try to do the best job we could to protect the site and eliminate erosion,” Green told the water board. “Even when we were shut down, we were trying to improve the situation on a constant basis, so that was our approach.”

Now Montage Healdsburg, like all hotel properties across the county, will have to weather the latest pandemic shutdown and other related restrictions for as long as they last.

“With this new stay-at-home order, no doubt it will hurt out hotels in town, and there’s still that conversation around having diversity of revenue coming into the city,” said Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez. “At the end of the day, folks in town are looking forward to getting this whole entire project buttoned up. It’s been a long time, so having it sunset is, I think, a good thing for the city of Healdsburg in terms of just the entitlements with the project, moving forward with the housing site … and the community getting their entitlements that were negotiated in the original agreement.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

