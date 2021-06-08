Montgomery Village acquired by East Coast developer

The 70-year-old landmark Montgomery Village shopping center in east Santa Rosa has been sold to a Boston-based developer, the company said in a news release announcing the transaction, which has been in the works for months.

WS Development, which did not disclose the purchase price, said it is the company’s first West Coast acquisition.

A historic community retail destination, Montgomery Village for generations was owned and operated by members of Santa Rosa’s Codding family, first by Hugh and Nell Codding and then by Hugh’s son David Codding and his wife, Melissa. The open-air shopping center has served as a gathering place for Sonoma County families to shop, eat, and enjoy musical performances. The 280,000 square-foot development consists of an eclectic mix of local, regional and national tenants.

In this file photo, Annie Thorne of Santa Rosa walks by the shops in the old section of Montgomery Village on Wednesday, July 10, 2013. (Conner Jay/Press Democrat)

“WS Development immediately understood my Dad and Stepmother’s founding vision and what my wife and I have continued to build upon in the last few decades,” said former owner/operator David Codding, in Tuesday’s announcement. “We share an appreciation for the balance of independent merchants and national retailers, an emphasis on marketing and activation, and a commitment to giving back to the local community. We are confident and excited about their aspirations for the future of Montgomery Village.”

WS Development is one of the largest privately held development firms in the country with more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers.

Founded in 1990, the mixed use firm says it is committed to building places where people want to be and specializing in the creation of vibrant and unique destinations that combine the best of design, merchandising, branding, activation and innovation.

“Everything about Montgomery Village — from its long history serving Sonoma County to its strollable sidewalks, inviting courtyards, and thoughtful mix of local and national brands — makes it a special addition to WS’s portfolio,” states Jeremy Sclar, CEO, WS Development. “We look forward to building upon the property’s strong foundation to position it for its next 70 years.”