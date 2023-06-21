More bikes, fewer cars in Plaza business parking plan

The Sonoma Planning Commission voted to reduce the number of off-street parking spaces required for Plaza businesses, places of worship, schools and housing on June 15 with the hopes of making the area less dependent on cars.

Instead, businesses would be asked to plan room for bicycle parking, part of a larger effort to make the area more walkable and reduce carbon emissions. It represents the first time that bike spaces would be codified by the city of Sonoma.

The bicycle parking plan, which would apply to new or expanding businesses, covers both short-term bike parking, for two-hour visits, and long-term parking, which aims to encourage more Plaza employees to bike to work.

Like car parking, if passed, the new ordinance would vary based on the type of land use, covering everything from retailers to schools. Most would have to build a minimum of two long-term and two short-term bicycle spots, but more could be required depending on a project’s size.

Planning Commission Chair Larry Barnett told the Index-Tribune it would be up to the applicant to decide where and how to implement bike parking, which they can design and must be included in a use permit application.

Like many cities around the county, including Petaluma and Santa Rosa, the commission is focused on reducing on-site car parking requirements for businesses to help meet Sonoma’s climate goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

It will require the approval of the Sonoma City Council, which will review the proposal at a later date. It is one of two Plaza parking plans working through the channels of City Hall.

“We have a number of parking initiatives going on at the same time,” city planner Kristina Tierney told commissioners. “This code amendment is one piece. The planning commission reviewed the draft parking management plan back in December and staff is still working on that.”

The new proposal also changes how many parking spaces a business must provide. Instead of one parking spot per every four seats in a restaurant, the requirement for eateries would be based on square footage. Retailers would no longer need to provide parking for a “company car.” And the total parking requirement would be dropped for housing of all types, which currently must build more than one space per unit.

But as properties change hand from restaurants to commercial vendors and back again, the required number of parking spaces changes and creates more work for the city.

The planning commission’s newly approved plan would also address a lingering COVID question. During the pandemic, when restaurants were forced to move operations outside, the associated parking requirement was never discussed.

“I know our pandemic dining on the Plaza was a special circumstance, but it raised for me the interesting issue of seating capacity for restaurants,” Barnett said. “Which brought into question the entirety of this issue of requiring parking based on seating.”

Barnett said that some restaurants were able to double their seating through outdoor spaces during the pandemic without any changes to the number of parking spaces required. Now, businesses that expand would be required to create additional parking, either at its commercial space or off-site.

“This is a tangled web we weave,” Barnett said on the connection between parking spaces and seating.

“But I think we’re making it better,” Barbose said. “By changing it to a square footage standard, we’re making it better.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.