More California counties exit CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19 as summer surge eases

Coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates continue to fall in California, leading the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to downgrade risk levels this week for several counties in the state’s Central Valley.

The California Department of Public Health in a Friday update reported the statewide case rate for COVID-19 at 21.9 per 100,000, down 17% in the past week.

The latest test positivity rate is 10%, down from 10.5% one week earlier and from July’s peak of 16.2%. The state’s positivity is at its lowest point since mid-June.

CDPH on Friday reported 3,143 virus patients in California hospital beds, a 12% drop from one week earlier. The latest tally includes 387 in intensive care units, down 10% in the past week.

Transmission rates in California climbed from late March through early July, state health data show, as contagious subvariants of omicron such as BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 displaced previously dominant variants.

As of a Friday update from the CDC on COVID-19 variant proportions, BA.5 and its sister variants BA.4 and BA.4.6 combined for 99.8% of recent cases nationwide, and the same percentage for the region that includes California.

CDC classifies 7 California counties in ‘high’ level

Seven California counties — down from 14 last week — remained in the CDC’s “high” community level for COVID-19 danger as of Thursday’s weekly update: Imperial, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Monterey and Ventura. The CDC calls for masking in public indoor settings in counties classified in the high level.

The counties departing the high level this week were Fresno, Humboldt, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne and Yuba. All returned to the CDC’s medium community level. Imperial was the only California county this week to revert from medium to high.