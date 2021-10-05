More California stimulus checks coming this week

If you haven't yet received your California stimulus payment, your check could be on its way soon.

Last week, the California Franchise Tax Board told SFGATE that the third round of Golden State Stimulus payments would be released on Tuesday.

The Tax Board estimated this batch will reach about 2 million people. Payments for this round will be sent as both direct deposits and, for the first time since the payments began going out, paper checks (which may not reach you by Tuesday).

The first two payments were sent on Aug. 27 and Sept. 17, reaching about a combined 2.6 million Californians, according to the Tax Board.

The Tax Board has been releasing payments in approximate two-week intervals. The Tax Board can't send out the approximate 9 million payments in one swift batch for a number of reasons, including "the state's ability to validate eligibility, protect against fraud and issue GSS II payments simultaneously with other mandatory disbursements," it said.

The state also has "various processing constraints, including printing and mailing," the Tax Board added.

After this week, roughly half of payments will have been sent out.

Wondering how much you'll receive? The Franchise Tax Board has a handy tool on its website that helps you determine the amount.

Generally, if you qualified for the first Golden State Stimulus payment and claimed a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $500. If you did not qualify for that stimulus payment and did not claim a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $600. If you did not qualify for that stimulus and claimed one or more dependents, you could receive $1,100. Lastly, if you qualified for the stimulus and did not claim a credit for one or more dependents, you do not qualify for the second stimulus payment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill July 12 that includes $12 billion in relief for families "hit hardest by the pandemic."

"The state is taking on the inequities laid bare by the pandemic, expanding our support for Californians facing the greatest hardship," Newsom said at the time.

The funds were drawn from federal recovery funds and California's budget surplus. Newsom said about two-thirds of residents will be eligible for the $600 payments. Those with children will receive an additional $500.