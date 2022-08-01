More people are catching coronavirus a second time, heightening long COVID risk, experts say

LOS ANGELES — Emerging evidence suggests that catching the coronavirus a second time can heighten long-term health risks, a worrisome development as the circulation of increasingly contagious omicron subvariants leads to greater numbers of Californians being reinfected.

Earlier in the pandemic, it was assumed that getting infected afforded some degree of lasting protection, for perhaps a few months.

As the coronavirus mutates, though, that’s no longer a given. And each individual infection carries the risk not only for acute illness but the potential to develop long COVID.

“The additive risk is really not trivial, not insignificant. It’s really substantial,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis and chief of research and development at the Veterans Affairs Saint Louis Healthcare System.

According to a preprint study examining U.S. veterans, of which Al-Aly was the lead author, getting infected twice or more “contributes to additional risks of all-cause mortality, hospitalization and adverse health outcomes” in various organ systems, and can additionally worsen risk for diabetes, fatigue and mental health disorders.

“Reinfection absolutely adds risk,” Al-Aly said. The study suggested that, compared with those infected only once, individuals who caught the coronavirus a second time were at 2½ times greater risk of developing heart or lung disease and blood clotting issues. Subsequent infections also were associated with a higher risk of potentially serious health problems, as well as death from COVID-19.

It’s possible that a repeat coronavirus infection will leave someone just fine, which is what happens to most people, Al-Aly said. “But you might be one of the unlucky ones and … get some really serious health problem with an infection.”

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer recently cited Al-Aly’s pre-print study as rationale for wearing masks in indoor public settings to avoid reinfection.

“They also saw that those with repeat infections had a higher risk of gastrointestinal, kidney, mental health, musculoskeletal and neurologic disorders, as well as diabetes,” Ferrer said of the study. “Moreover, the risk of developing a long-term health problem increased further with each reinfection. The risk of having long-term health conditions was three times higher for those infected compared to those who were uninfected.”

Older viruses, such as those that cause measles and chickenpox, are quite stable — meaning that the vaccinations are highly effective and surviving either illness typically confers lifelong immunity.

Not so with the coronavirus, which has mutated wildly since the pandemic began. Someone who got infected with the variant that dominated California in late 2020, for instance, was vulnerable to catching the delta variant the following summer. And those who survived delta faced the risk of catching the later omicron variant.

But the reinfection landscape has been upended even further as California has been walloped with a family of increasingly transmissible omicron subvariants. The most recent of those, BA.5, has shown particular proficiency for reinfection — with the ability to target even those who survived an earlier omicron case mere weeks before.

“This concept of building immunity, it really only works if you’re encountering the same beast again and again and again,” Al-Aly said. But in the world of COVID-19, BA.5 is actually a “very different beast” than earlier variants.

It’s possible that the acute phase of a second bout of COVID-19 could be milder than the first. But a subsequent attack can still leave more extensive cumulative damage to the body than if there had been only one infection.

Think of coronavirus infections like earthquake sequences: It’s possible an aftershock could be less severe than the first temblor but cumulatively could add more damage. And just because your home is still standing after one quake doesn’t mean you shouldn’t explore ways to make it seismically safer.

“Part of the reason why things, for many people, feel like they’re not so bad right now is because we are being very aggressive in countering the virus with vaccines, with treatments,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a healthcare summit hosted by the Hill. “If we took our foot off the pedal, we’re going to see this virus come back in a way that’s much more dangerous. So we’ve got to stay on that front footing and continue fighting this thing.”

As it relates specifically to long COVID — a condition in which symptoms can persist months or even years after an initial infection — getting vaccinated and boosted likely reduces risk, but studies differ as to the degree of protection.