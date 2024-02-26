More retail stores in California appear to be closing self-checkout

As more retailers fret over theft in California stores, it appears another major chain is reconsidering its use of self-checkout machines.

Following in Target's footsteps, at least one California Walmart has roped off its self-checkout area, reports KTLA. The store is in West Hills, a community in Los Angeles County. West Hills is hardly a busy downtown location: It's an affluent residential area with a median household income of $140,000. When asked about the change by KTLA, a Walmart spokesperson told the TV station that, "We're always looking at ways to innovate and improve our stores. We have nothing to announce related to self-checkout removals at this time." The spokesperson declined to comment on if Walmart plans on scaling back self-checkout in other stores.

In November, CNN reported that Walmart and Costco were among the retailers "rethinking self-checkout." Not all of the "shoplifting" problems appear to be intentional. Glitchy machines, forgotten items and mistaken choices when punching in fruit and vegetable codes are common issues. Last year, Walmart began closing self-checkout in New Mexico stores, and Costco beefed up employee surveillance in its self-serve areas. In San Francisco, Safeway and Target have been closing self-checkout kiosks since last last year.

Meanwhile, Amazon seems to be a lot more trusting of its customers.

A Whole Foods in San Mateo is trying out Dash Carts, which automatically charge your items to your Amazon Prime account as you place them in the high-tech cart. "The Dash Cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to help identify items placed in the cart — simply grab an item, scan it on one of the Dash Cart cameras, and place it in the cart like you normally would," Amazon's site says. The East Bay Times reports 15 Dash Carts are currently in service in San Mateo.