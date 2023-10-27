Morgan Stanley wealth manager in Napa named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? I'm proud to say that I have mentored numerous professionals so they have more direction and conﬁdence to move forward in their careers. I also speak at several industry conferences as a panelist to discuss the current issues and possible solutions that face our profession. This is my way of giving back to the world.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? One big obstacle was staying in a career path that was not right for me after grad school. I had to learn about who I am, who I wanted to be, and what makes me happy. I realized that what gives me the greatest satisfaction is helping people think through what they want in life and the legacy they want to leave behind.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? I have learned that to lead you need to be authentic, competent, a good communicator, able to create a good culture, and have integrity. The way I try to lead is to provide guidance, inspiration and create a work environment where everyone can be honest, open, and productive.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? I have studied and worked very hard to get to where I am today. I do have great certiﬁcations but the thing I'm so proud of is the amazing clients that have entrusted me with their hopes and dreams. I also have a terriﬁc team that support our clients. In the community, I'm proud to say I have supported at risk youth (mainly through educational programs) and help young entrepreneurs with their pitches to angel investors.

When you are not at work, what do you enjoy? I love spending time with my family and friends, walking my two dogs, and enjoy the great restaurants and vineyards of Napa Valley and its surroundings.