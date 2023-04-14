Morton’s Warm Springs Resort slated to reopen in May

Children 2 years old and younger who wear a swim diaper will be admitted free.

A flexible general admission policy states that all-day passes will be sold in three tiers. The regeneration tier ($25) is designed to help the resort broaden and strengthen its offerings; the sustainability tier ($20) enables the resort to fully cover its expenses; and the base tier (approximately $15) varies, based on regeneration tier contributions to maintain financial sustainability.

Season passes cost $400 for per person, $600 for two people, and $100 for children aged 3 to 17 (maximum of four children). A limited number of season passes are available to prevent overcrowding.

Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the site closes at 6 p.m. Reservations are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis until the resort is fully booked.

The resort is open in May on Saturdays and Sundays as well as Memorial Day. From June through August, it will be open every day except Monday.

Twenty months after shoddy work by a subcontractor forced its closure, the historic Morton’s Warm Springs Resort in Glen Ellen is scheduled to reopen next month with resurfaced pools filled with the area’s renowned geothermal water.

The 19-acre resort on Warm Springs Road will welcome back guests May 6.

“We’re having long days of hard work right now to get there, but we’re beginning to see everything fall into place that’s essential to open,” said Laurie Hobbs, an owner and the co-director of the resort.

“It’s been an extremely tough journey to get back open,” she said, “and we absolutely can’t wait to be back in season and see everyone here enjoying this special place again.”

The resort is famous for its three geothermal, spring-fed pools: a diving pool, a family pool and a wading pool for infants and toddlers.

They are the only remaining accessible, naturally fed geothermal pools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, and the soothing properties of the spring water have drawn visitors for centuries.

The property closed last summer after the contractor hired to resurface the pools used an unvetted subcontractor, who partially demolished and damaged the pools, the owners said. They weren’t able to recoup their $17,500 deposit.

“We didn’t get a dime back, and insurance didn’t cover our losses,” co-owner Sean Wadsworth said. “Needless to say, we’re trying to get better insurance. We’re still exploring our options, but we spent a bunch of money on a lawyer who wasn’t able to get us anything back. It’s been a painful lesson learned.”

The total cost for repairs is around $200,000, and Morton’s loyal supporters helped get the resort back up and bubbling. A total of 329 different donors contributed $46,915 through GoFundMe. Two matching fund investors also stepped forward, thereby doubling the amount.

“Another investor will likely be joining us this month to bring us closer toward the finish line,” Wadsworth said. “We’re hoping to close the remaining gap (around $100,000) with this last investor, as well as revenue that’s beginning to pick up through season pass presales, and reservations starting to book out for the summer.

“But GoFundMe was instrumental in allowing us to begin the process, and we’re feeling so much gratitude for all our supportive donors.”

Chambers Pool Service & Repair in Vacaville was hired to restore and refurbish the pools, and the owners are pleased with the work.

“They have been great to work with and are helping us heal from what happened,” Hobbs said. “Thank God there are great companies still out there who look out for you and care about their craft, and are not just in it for the money.”

Other key features will reopen at Morton’s May 6, including geothermal showers and waiting rooms, an organic foods cafe as well as barbecue sites and picnic tables along an easily accessible stretch of Sonoma Creek.

The owners hope to again offer private, therapeutic bodywork and massage sessions.

“We’re also looking to partner with Sonoma Yoga this year to offer some wonderful nature-based outdoor yoga for all ages,” Hobbs said.

Recreational visits to the area stretch back to the 1880s, and a full-fledged retreat with a bathing pool, bathhouse and cottages emerged by 1909.

Ethel and Harold Morton purchased the property in 1946. They sold it in 1980 and the resort then passed through several owners until Warm Springs Stewards — a group of friends and locally based community investors that includes Hobbs and Wadsworth —purchased the business in 2016.

Morton’s will be closed from October through April due to a ruling made by Permit Sonoma, the county planning department, more than 20 years ago. Neighbors of the resort were unhappy with the development plans of owners and managers of the property, so they sought limits that have prohibited the resort from operating from October through April.

“It’s now long, long past due for an updated use permit,” said Wadsworth, who is Hobbs’ husband.

The resort is looking to hire staff for several positions, including lifeguards, gate guards, cafe assistant manager, cafe staff/baristas and facilities technician. More information can be found on the website. The resort also utilizes volunteers to perform tasks, particularly with its organic garden and ecological restoration projects.

The springs are situated in an ecologically rich area that includes Sonoma Creek, a canopy of large oak trees, open meadows and rolling hills.

Hobbs emphasized the importance of making the resort accessible to all Sonoma County residents.

“We believe this place is absolutely essential to the healthy fabric of our area, and we’re committed to it remaining forever accessible to the many diverse communities Sonoma County is so enriched by, and upon which it utterly depends,” she said.

Hobbs says that she expects the resort to continue evolving to meet residents’ needs.

“The list of beautification improvements and upgrades we want to do is always a mile long and will keep us busy for the next 10 years,” she said.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.