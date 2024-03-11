Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations to raise money Wednesday for SchoolsRule, county fundraiser for schools

Each location operates under 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. business hours.

Eight Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations will donate 20% of their proceeds on Wednesday to Sonoma County students and school districts in collaboration with SchoolsRule, a county crowdfunding program.

The program launched in November 2023 and aims to supplement school district budgets. The money will help districts create or expand programs that promote literacy, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math), student well-being and more.

Chandi Hospitality Group, which franchises the eight participating Mountain Mike’s locations, has long supported local nonprofits, educators and first responders through partnered fundraising efforts.

“Supporting SchoolsRule with critical funds for public schools and students in Sonoma County underscores this long-standing commitment,” said Sonu Chandi, Owner of Chandi Hospitality Group.

Community members who visit any the eight locations on Wednesday must notify the cashier that they are participating in the fundraiser. Orders can be placed at the restaurant or on the phone.

Orders using additional discounts or promotions and purchases of alcohol are not eligible.

Education foundations across Sonoma County have partnered with SchoolsRule since its inception in Sonoma County, gradually filling a pool of money to be equally donated to every school district based on enrollment.

“So many aspects of life in Sonoma County improve when every student in every public school has equal access to the same high-quality programs and opportunities,” said Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Amie Carter. “This is what makes support for SchoolsRule so critical.”

Report For America corps member Adriana Gutierrez covers education and child welfare issues for The Press Democrat. Reach her at Adriana.Gutierrez@pressdemocrat.com.