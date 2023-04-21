Napa among best-paying US cities for women, says finance website

Napa is among the top five best-paying small-sized metropolitan areas in the U.S. for women, according to finance website Smartest Dollar.

The median adjusted annual wage for women in Napa is $57,299, and the median non-adjusted annual wage is $64,213.

For mid-sized metropolitan areas, the website ranked the Santa Rosa-Petaluma metropolitan area seventh with a median adjusted annual wage for women of $66,934. The median non-adjusted annual wage is $62,061.

Vallejo ranked 18th for mid-sized metros with a median adjusted wage of $51,452 a year, or $56,279 unadjusted.

Smartest Dollar also ranked the best large metropolitan areas for women’s pay. San Jose ranked the highest with an adjusted annual median wage of $74,714. Bridgeport, Connecticut, was the highest paying mid-size metro. Boulder, Colorado, was the best for small metros.

Women’s inflation-adjusted wages have been steadily increasing for close to a decade. During this time, the wage gap between them and their full-time male counterparts has remained relatively steady, currently at roughly 18.5%.

The website’s data also included the cost of living and percentage of women that work full-time for each city.

Napa’s cost of living is 12.1% higher than average, and 44.3% of women in Napa work full-time.

Santa Rosa’s cost of living is 9.8% higher than average, and 40.8% of women in the city work full-time.

Vallejo’s cost of living is 9.4% above average, and 39.9% of women there work full time.

Other California cities listed included Berkeley, Chico, Santa Cruz and Sacramento.