Napa City Council OKs plan to transform Motel 6 into housing for homeless individuals

The Napa City Council unanimously approved a plan Tuesday evening to lease out Motel 6 on Solano Avenue to be used as transitional housing for homeless residents currently living in encampments.

The plan, enabled by $15 million in state Encampment Resolution Funding Program grant funds, will secure the Motel 6 property for three years to bring in an estimated 120 homeless residents, with up to 65 at a time.

By offering the rooms, the city is able to clear encampments on Caltrans property and in Kennedy Park.

Resistance to the lease from nearby business owners and residents, which was fierce when the topic came up in January, was comparably muted at the Tuesday meeting.

Mary Cooke, the owner of an orthodontics business adjacent to the Motel 6, said she was there not to oppose the plan but to support the area community. And, she said, to make sure the city follows through on its promises to keep area encampments clear during the lease.

“I want to believe your research is accurate. I want to believe in your promises to your community. I am here to make sure you will commit to the promises you have made,” Cooke said Tuesday. “... You need to commit to our community as you’re committing to the unhoused.”

Council members each said they supported the project, with several stating that the project will significantly improve Napa’s response to homelessness — and it wouldn’t be feasible without the state funding.

“We have problems today, and those problems are just going to get worse over the years if we don’t take this step forward,” Council member Beth Painter said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.