Napa County earmarks funds to help homeowners build second units

Napa County will spend $9 million to try to spur the construction of accessory dwelling units — commonly called "granny flats" or "second units" — and beef up a housing loan program.

Of that, $7 million is coming from the $26.75 million the county was awarded last year in federal American Rescue Plan Act money. County officials have said they want to spend the pandemic stimulus windfall on "transformational" efforts.

The county Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday that a push to encourage accessory dwelling unit construction fits the bill.

"This is a historic opportunity for us," County Executive Officer Minh Tran said.

The other $2 million is coming from the county's affordable housing fund. This is money collected through developer impact fees.

Angwin resident Kellie Anderson has a second unit on her property. It houses a young couple working in the hospitality industry.

"They're wonderful," she told supervisors. "It adds to my life. It helps me with my financial stability. I can actually see the day when I go live there and somebody else goes and lives in my house."

Tran said incentivizing the creation of accessory dwelling units provides affordable housing, cuts down on the commuting workforce and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

"For us, ADUs is really a win-win for all," he said.

County officials said the various accessory dwelling unit programs, once in place, could provide as much as $100,000 in loans and other assistance for low-to-middle income homeowners to build second units on their properties.

Accessory dwelling units are typically 400 to 1,000 square feet. These independent homes have their own kitchen and bathroom apart from the main house.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht supports the effort to spur accessory dwelling unit development. He also said some people are worried about the prospect of a bunch of backyard houses coming to their neighborhoods and bringing traffic.

That's a fear among some community members, acknowledged Jennifer Palmer, county director of Housing and Homeless Services.

"But what we've also found is, we're not seeing those things come to fruition, we're not seeing problems in the neighborhoods where ADUs have gone in," Palmer said. "They are seamlessly integrated."

Accessory dwelling units help keep teachers, nurses and police living in Napa County. The county needs the focus to be on the human side, instead of fear of the unknown, she said.

"And it is a big fear of the unknown," Wagenknecht said.

The county over eight years has approved 90 accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units for the unincorporated areas outside of cities, a county report said. A junior accessory dwelling unit is smaller than 500 square feet and is within a single-family home.

Though the Board of Supervisors governs the unincorporated county, it also wants to help city dwellers build accessory dwelling units.

"I want this opportunity to be available to anyone, whether you live in the cities or the county. I think most of (the units) will end up in the urban areas," Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

The city of Napa in 2021 approved 60 applications to build accessory dwelling units within its boundaries.

Supervisors talked about various, planned accessory dwelling unit programs, from waiving or reducing building permit fees to a landlord risk mitigation program to loans. County staff will return to the Board of Supervisors with details in the coming months.

The effort includes working with the nonprofits Homes for Sonoma and Napa Sonoma ADU Center. Among the services offered are an accessory dwelling unit cost calculator and prefabricated accessory dwelling units.

Supervisors asked how much a prefabricated accessory dwelling unit costs.

The cottage from the mudsill up is about $110,000, said Robin Stephani of Homes for California. Site work, permits, utility connections and other expenses cost about $50,000 to $70,000.

Napa County will also expand its proximity workforce housing program that helps local workers with the down payment for homes. The program made 174 loans from 2011 to 2021. County officials said the program could make 330 loans over the coming decade.

Go to www.napasonomaadu.org to learn more about building accessory dwelling units in Napa County. Go to https://bit.ly/37sFSDH to learn more about the county's workforce proximity housing program.