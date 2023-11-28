Napa County just started process to adjust boundary with Sonoma County. Here’s why

Napa County has started the process to take about an acre of land from Sonoma County. But it’s far from a border war.

The land swap is to correct an unusual situation where the county line cuts through an existing winery.

About 1.41 acres of Sonoma County land would go to Napa County. And Sonoma County would receive 0.02 acres of what’s currently Napa County land, according to the petition.

Sheldon Richards, the owner of Paloma Vineyard at 4013 Spring Mountain Road, requested in a Sept. 11 petition that the Napa County Board of Supervisors initiate the transfer of land.

California generally allows counties to figure out small boundary changes among themselves. Boundaries can’t be moved more than 5 miles or reduce the population or area of a county by more than 5%.

Lester Hardy, Richards’ St. Helena-based attorney, said Tuesday the requested change was “not so ambitious.”

“In fact, no one resides within the affected territory, there are no schoolchildren within the affected territory, this is truly a very minor boundary change,” he said.

The Napa supervisors held a public hearing Tuesday morning to allow for a protest of the petition, from either property owners in the area that would be directly affected — Richards is the only one — or from the board of supervisors of either county.

No such protest arose.

Napa and Sonoma County staff will now work together to prepare ordinances approving the proposed boundary change, and will return to their respective boards for approval of the change within 30 days.

The boundary issue was discovered when Richards applied for a use permit at his winery. During a required survey of the land showing project boundaries, a civil engineer found several acres of the 17-acre property were actually in Sonoma County.

The property has been in Richards’ family since 1983, and his family has paid the property taxes to Napa County, according to prior Press Democrat reporting.

They also cast ballots and acquired use permits from Napa County.

Hardy said the discovery basically halted the use permit modification process, given that Napa County has no jurisdiction over Sonoma County.

The discovery had initially threatened to become “an enormous administrative and procedural headache,” given the difficulty of administering a winery use permit for a building straddling both counties.

“I will be candid, in contemplating simply what the process to reach an agreement might look like, I was sufficiently distressed to resolve immediately to go to my Westlaw database and see what a boundary change would require,” Hardy said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.