Napa Pipe housing starts to take shape

Locals have been hearing about new housing at Napa Pipe for more than a decade.

Sometime between next March and June those new homes will start to become a reality, as construction begins on the first model houses in the new development, according to Catellus Development Corporation.

The 154-acre project is located at the old Napa Pipe industrial site along the Napa River at 1025 Kaiser Rd., about a quarter mile north of the Butler Bridge on Highway 29. It is owned by Napa Redevelopment Partners and Catellus, based in Oakland, is the development manager for the project.

"That is a huge milestone," said Keith Rogal of Napa Development Partners. "I'm just so excited to have these visible signs of substantial progress," in the works.

"It's going to be a great place with great homes, great parks and great amenities," said Tom Marshall of Catellus. "It's a great project for the future of Napa."

The first Napa Pipe houses, all at least two stories, will be built in the northeast corner of the largely vacant property, said Rogal.

This initial phase features 79 homes, meant to be the highest-priced houses of phase one.

Model home designs were recently submitted by Brookfield Bay Area Holdings LLC to the city planning department.

According to those plans, Brookfield proposes to build three architectural styles: Modern Prairie, Farmhouse and Modern Spanish.

As is common in many new developments in California, the proposed homes are built on lots ranging from about 2,800 to 3,235 square feet.

The two- and three-story single family houses range from 2,336 to approximately 3,166 square feet. Garages, all located at the back of the homes, face an alley.

Each home has at least four bedrooms, and some include five with a possible sixth or "bonus" room on a third floor.

Representatives from Catellus and Brookfield declined to estimate prices for such homes. Trio of Napa by Discovery Homes is currently selling new homes in north Napa starting at $1.225 million, but those homes are on bigger lots. The median sold price of a Napa County home in July was $950,000, however, the majority of those sold homes were not new construction.

Altogether, Napa Pipe will eventually come to include 945 residences, a hotel, light industrial uses, parks, trails and a Vine Trail connection, wetlands, a beach club, water uses and Costco. It could also include housing for seniors.

While building will be the first above ground sign of construction, this is only the first of three phases of the entire Napa Pipe project, explained Marshall. "It's by far the most substantial," because it includes all of the major infrastructure for the entire project. "The first phase really puts Napa Pipe on the map."

"A big goal of ours is to create a special place. It will feel like a community when phase one infrastructure gets done."

Phase one also includes three blocks with an approximate total of 124 town homes, intended to sell for the lowest price point in this phase.

Four other blocks will include an estimated 58 town homes and 66 single family homes, to be offered at mid-range prices.

One other block will include 85 low and very low income units, developed by Mid Pen Housing of Foster City and Napa Valley Community Housing.

Other developers are in talks with Catellus to build more homes in other phases, Marshall said, but it's too soon to elaborate on those plans.

Homes could be under construction at different part of the Napa Pipe for years, with work on different phases overlapping.

And what about Costco, an amenity that many locals continue to ask about?

"They are still part of the project," said Marshall.

The COVID pandemic threw a wrench in their timing, he explained. "We're still playing catch up." And talk of a recession and the stock market gyrations add "just another layer of challenges," he said. Yet, with any long-term project like Napa Pipe, "you've got to be able to navigate through different market environments."

Speaking of navigation, as of today, finding your way around the future Napa Pipe would be all but impossible, because the streets have no names.

But that will change, said developers. And so will the Napa Pipe name itself.

Rogal said he's not ready to share the names they're considering. However, "that's something we've been working on collectively." The site will also include markers or signage about the history of the area and Napa Pipe itself, said Rogal.