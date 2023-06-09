Napa Valley Barrel Auction nets $3.8 million to support youth mental health

Over 1,300 people attended last weekend’s Napa Valley Barrel Auction that helped raise $3.8 million during three days of fundraising events to support youth mental health.

Collective Napa Valley, a philanthropic program that touts the world of wine while raising funds, kicked off its weekend of events June 1 with the barrel auction at Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena. Another live auction was held the following evening at Silver Oak winery in Oakville.

Funds raised went to SHINE Napa Valley, a collaboration between Napa County’s mental health organizations and schools, according to the collective.

In Napa County, 18% of elementary students experienced frequent sadness, and about one-third of secondary students experienced chronic sadness, according to the most recent California School Climate, Health and Learning Surveys.

“It’s clear that something wonderful is happening with Collective Napa Valley, and you could feel it throughout the weekend,” said Andy Erickson, chairperson of the Napa Valley Vintners and owner of Favia Erickson Winegrowers in Napa.

Erickson highlighted the vision of expanding the reach of their mission and expressed gratitude toward the global network of wine enthusiasts who participated.

“It’s really meaningful to see people from around the world donate to our cause because of their deep connection with this wonderful place,” he said.

