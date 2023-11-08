Napa wineries will seek civil rights investigations into county

Three Napa County wineries plan to seek federal and state civil rights investigations into the county government for “a pattern and practice of discriminating against certain classes of small businesses,” according to a press release distributed Tuesday afternoon.

Hoopes Vineyard, Smith-Madrone Vineyards & Winery and Summit Lake Vineyards have announced a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to formally introduce new information. They will be represented by proprietors Lindsay Hoopes, Stu Smith and Heather Griffin, respectively.

This public rebuke represents the latest step in an escalating battle between those three established producers and Napa County.

The county sued Hoopes Vineyard in October 2022, alleging it was violating an ordinance that prohibits wineries from hosting tastings without county approval. The vintner countersued two months after that. Smith-Madrone and Summit Lake joined the suit in September 2023. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024.

The heart of the dispute is Napa County’s Wine Definition Ordinance. Passed by the Board of Supervisors in 1990, it included provisions to recognize wineries with use permits issued before 1990, as well as defined “small wineries.” The ordinance requires all producers to apply for use permits before expanding their pre-ordinance levels.

Hoopes, Smith-Madrone and Summit Lake are among the oldest continuous winegrape-growing entities in Napa County, having tended vines for four decades or more. Hoopes Vineyard is located just south of Yountville, Smith-Madrone is high on Spring Mountain and Summit Lake is situated on Howell Mountain near the town of Angwin.

The Press Democrat will cover Wednesday’s announcement.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.