2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Natalie Brandon started her career at Redwood Credit Union in 2007 as a part-time Member Service Associate and worked her way up to Branch Services Manager at the Cleveland Avenue Branch in Santa Rosa, where she is improving the member experience and increase efficiencies.

She is upgrading the process and systems to apply for new mortgage loans so it is less intimidating and does not have an immediate impact on members’ credit. She is also testing new appointment scheduling software that will make it easier for members to schedule visits.

“I love working with our members helping them find solutions to their financial questions, showing them how to use our new technologies that are always evolving, and generally strive to make their lives easier. I also mentor our team members and support them in reaching their career goals at RCU,” she said.

“As a mother of a bright 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, she has taught me to be more patient — and more present — as we have fun cooking, cleaning up and playing outside looking for cats … her latest obsession. When I was young, I wanted to be a race car driver because I love the thrill of going fast.”

Brandon says the greatest thing about being under 40 is still having endless possibilities, the energy to further her career and positively impact those around her. “It can be challenging to be taken seriously given my age. I look even younger than I am.”

Her greatest achievement is supporting her teammates and watching them grow professional and succeed. Brandon’s challenge is believing in her potential and having the confidence to advocate for herself, so she does not become stagnant.

During 2024, her goals are to push herself out of her comfort zone and adapt to the ever-changing environment and teams that she works with and being a better mentor for them, and to work better at building professional relationships in social environments.

She headed a community event to raise awareness for disaster readiness to help people be prepared, and she has participated in many Bite of Reality events to bring financial wellness education to high school students.

Best advice received: “You don’t need a title to be a leader. Anyone with passion can take leadership roles and inspire others to do the same.”