Newsom unveils sweeping new coronavirus reopening rules for businesses in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new plan on Friday to rekindle a California economy decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a four-tier system in which counties must show consistent success in stemming the transmission of the coronavirus before allowing businesses greater flexibility to reopen and group activities to resume.

In doing so, Newsom took a far more cautious approach than his first effort in the spring, when his decision to rapidly ease restrictions led to such a major surge in cases that it forced another statewide shutdown.

"We're going to be more stubborn this time," Newsom said during a press conference in Sacramento Friday. "This more stringent, but we believe more steady approach."

Counties will be allowed to ease restrictions in progressive stages, slowly granting Californians the everyday freedoms they enjoyed before the outbreak. Unlike last time, the governor said the decision to grant counties the ability to open businesses will be based entirely on data showing the spread of the virus among residents.

The criteria for each tier will be uniform for all 58 counties in California, and the vast majority of counties — including all Southern California counties except San Diego — will begin in the first tier.

Tier 1, widespread transmission: Most non-essential businesses must be closed. Counties in this tier have more than 7 new COVID cases per 100,000 people per day and a coronavirus test positivity rate of 8% and above.

Tier 2, substantial transmission: Some non-essential indoor businesses remain closed. Counties in this tier have between 4-7 COVID cases per 100,000 people per day and a coronavirus test positivity rate of between 5-8%.

Tier 3, moderate transmission: Some businesses can open with modifications. Counties in this tier have 1-3.9 new COVID cases per 100,000 people per day and a coronavirus positivity rate of 2-4.9%.

Tier 4, minimal transmission: Most businesses can reopen, with modifications. Counties in this tier have less than one new COVID case per 100,000 people per day and a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2%.

For example, restaurants in counties in Tier 1 will only be allowed to serve customers outdoors. Once a county moves into Tier 2, restaurants can serve customers indoors, but only at 25% capacity.

The new rules also provide a new pathway toward the partial reopening of schools in some communities. School officials in the 20 counties listed in the state's new structure as having "substantial," "moderate" or "minimal" virus transmission will be able to offer limited in-person instruction on school campuses once those counties maintain that status for at least 14 days. Counties with even fewer incidences of confirmed COVID-19 cases and lower test positivity rates could allow students to return to campus part-time even earlier.

The impact of the new rules on K-12 education, for now, is minimal. Most counties would still not be allowed to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students. Those that can move forward are subject to rules rolled out by Newsom last month, where outbreaks can close individual classrooms on a campus or — if more substantial — an entire school district.

The new reopening rules require counties to wait at least 21 days before moving to the next reopening tier. If a county has met reopening metrics, which will be based on cases per 100,000 residents and the number or positive COVID results per 100,000 people tested, for the next stage for at least two continuous weeks, they will be allowed to progress to the next stage when 21-day wait period expires. Otherwise they will be required to remain in place until they meet the benchmarks for the next tier for two straight weeks.

The governor's office said the 7-day averages will be calculated every Tuesday, but will be based on data from a full week earlier to give counties time to report up to date information.

Newsom's decision to replace his original reopening plan from the spring comes after he faced criticism for allowing counties to reopen too quickly.

That plan, which was announced in May, relied on local officials to attest to their own readiness to reopen. But instead of requiring counties to meet the benchmarks outlined in his plan, Newsom permitted dozens of counties to move forward as long as local officials said they could increase testing capacity or train more contact tracers in the weeks and months after businesses opened their doors again.

The virus surged, counties weren't prepared to conduct the necessary case investigation and contact tracing, and California and other states around the country experienced a massive testing shortage.