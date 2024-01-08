Nick’s Cove in Marshall hopes to restore shack at end of pier after fire

Nick’s Cove in Marshall has always been tied to the recognizable and beloved boat shack located right down the pier from the inn and eatery, even though the business did not own the structure that jutted into Tomales Bay.

The inside of the hut was adorned with memorabilia from past owners of the business, which got its start in the 1930s. A phone inside the structure had one line connecting to Nick’s Cove’s restaurant ― for any emergency oyster needs. And the business maintained the cozy shack, even decorating it as Santa Claus’ workshop during the holidays.

So, when it was destroyed in a fire Sunday, Nick’s Cove owners and staff took it personally.

They plan to help in reconstructing the shack, if possible, Nick’s Cove spokesperson Caitlin Sandberg said Monday.

Sandberg said she was in the restaurant just before 5 p.m. Sunday when plumes of smoke began funneling from the chimney of the fireplace in the small structure.

“Some of the employees ran down with fire extinguishers,” Sandberg said. “Within minutes, the smoke was extremely thick and the fire was raging.”

They stepped back, called 911 and watched as firefighters quickly arrived and put out the flames that had engulfed the structure and all of its precious mementos, including vintage fishing reels and buoys, neon signs, a large table, an old rowboat and a piano that a local tuned and played for free.

Many of the irreplaceable knickknacks had been passed down through generations of the family that runs Nick’s Cove, Sandberg said.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and prevented them from spreading onto the pier. No one was injured.

Investigators are still determining the cause and place of origin for the fire, said Marimar Ochoa, public information officer for Marin County Fire.

Sandberg said the restaurant and hotel plan to rebuild the boat shack, but they are unsure how.

“We really don’t know what that looks like yet,” she said.

However, a lot of community members have reached out to the business and let them know they plan to support the construction. It’s a reflection, Sandberg said, of how many memories people have made and shared in the shack.

“Your lil shack has been our favorite magical place where we have played duets with famous musicians, shared mother-son hot chocolate, watched countless sunsets and so much more,” someone commented on an Instagram post Nick’s Cove made about the fire.

“Since forever this was my special place and I know so many others feel the same,” another person commented. ”So blessed we all got to share sweet times under its perfectly imperfect roof.“

Another person posted to Facebook that they had visited just the day before and enjoyed the “lil tiny structure at the end of a pier,” calling it a “favorite spot to so many.”

“People would come and play the piano and relax and enjoy. They would get drinks in the restaurant and walk out there,” Sandberg said. “It’s a place where all of the west Marin community would come to celebrate special milestones.”

She said her kids asked her where Santa would appear next year without his workshop at the end of the pier. When Sandberg thinks of the pier, she mainly remembers it without the extra decor.

“I think about all of those beautiful nights when it would be windy and foggy and you walk down the pier, which seems like a very long walk while you’re doing it, and then you get to the boat shack and it’s nice and cozy,” she said. “It just feels so special.”

