2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

In 2022 Nicollette Weinzveg started a new chapter in her professional life by accepting a position at North Coast Builders Exchange as director of workforce development and education where she works to expand its North Bay Construction Corps.

This successful program offers young people a chance to develop skills and explore construction job categories. Under her watch, the number of those served doubled in one year.

“Managing this program provides me with the opportunity to support students and their career goals, ensuring that they have the tools and resources needed to secure meaningful and gainful employment and a family-sustaining career future,” she said.

Weinzveg was born in Santa Rosa, attended Piner High School, attended Santa Rosa Junior College for two years, and transferred to California State University in Sacramento where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. She was the first person in her family to graduate college.

“I began working with United Way of the Wine Country in 2012 when my husband and I, along with our twin girls, moved back to Santa Rosa. During my tenure with United Way, I also worked as an executive assistant, development officer, community impact director and vice president of community impact. In 2020, I earned my master’s in public administration from California State University, San Bernardino.”

She was able to apply what she learned directly in her work and says she became a stronger leader because of the MPA program.

What appeals to Weinzveg the most about being under 40 is that she has many more years to continue to learn, grow and apply the knowledge gleaned from life experiences to positively impact her community.

Her greatest professional challenge is knowing when to say no.

“I love to take on new challenges and projects and have a hard time saying no when a new opportunity arises — even when I may not have the bandwidth to assume new roles and responsibilities.”

Collette’s 2024 goal is to be a mentor to the newly hired staff. She personally benefited from having several amazing mentors and wants to support others in their professional journeys.

“The best advice I have received is to embrace the uncomfortable. It is not about how you handle success. It’s about how you navigate adversity and discomfort that contributes to continuous learning and development,” she said.