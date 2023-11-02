Chessy Etheridge, the lead outreach worker with Sonoma Applied Village Services, or SAVS, speaks with Alfred Anderson, a Karuk/Shasta Native American at the encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail below Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. At left, SAVS outreach worker Gio Ramirez gets contact information from a resident of the encampment. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Nonprofits scramble to fund vital services as Sonoma County falls behind on payments

JEREMY HAY AND ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2023, 8:48AM
One nonprofit executive director dipped into her personal savings for $12,000 to cover payroll costs.

Another took out hundreds of thousands of dollars in bank loans to pay his staff and his agency’s bills.

A third has also taken out loans and stopped ordering office supplies to save money.

Local providers of essential homelessness and drug and alcohol treatment services are being forced to take extreme financial measures because Sonoma County is so late paying what it owes them.

“It's almost immoral.“ Lee Tillman, CEO, Santa Rosa Treatment Program

The county contracts with more than a dozen organizations to provide essential social services on issues of key public concern, such as homelessness and opioid addiction. In many cases, those county partners have been waiting since July to be reimbursed for services whose costs they are paying for up front.

“It’s untenable,” said Adrienne Lauby, board chair of Sonoma Applied Village Services, or SAVS, which provides outreach to people living on the streets. The county owes the nonprofit $124,418.63, she said, though county officials cited a lower pending figure.

Chessy Etheridge, the lead outreach worker with Sonoma Applied Village Services, SAVS, makes contact with residents of an encampment on the Joe Rodota trail below Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
SAVS has taken out two loans to pay its staff and has stopped buying supplies like printer ink, Lauby said.

The agency is not alone.

Amy Appleton, executive director of SHARE Sonoma County, a nonprofit that secures housing for people who are homeless has recently had to use her personal savings to cover her payroll costs.

“I have not received one dime this entire fiscal year.” Amy Appleton, SHARE Sonoma County

At Santa Rosa Treatment Program, which provides services to people addicted to opiates, CEO Lee Tillman has had to take out hundreds of thousands of dollars in bank loans to cover his payroll costs and other bills.

Last week, Lauby penned a desperate letter to the county administrator, Christina Rivera, and the five elected county supervisors.

“This has become ridiculous!” she wrote. “Please. Please. We need to be paid.”

The Press Democrat reached out to three supervisors to ask about the concerns providers were expressing. Supervisor Susan Gorin told a reporter to direct questions to health department director Tina Rivera, who is not related to Christina Rivera.

“I’m not responsible for contracts or payments,” Gorin said.

The board of supervisors is the top governing body in Sonoma County, charged with oversight of county government including the health department. Rivera, like all agency heads, reports to the board.

In a statement to The Press Democrat, Tina Rivera, a former nonprofit director herself, expressed sympathy for the struggling organizations and pointed to staffing shortages plaguing her department and the county more broadly.

“I have experienced these challenges and felt the frustration and fear these providers are expressing,” Rivera wrote. “To that end, I am working diligently with my department in the midst of a 32% vacancy rate in my administration division to move this critical work forward. My commitment and priority has and is to ensure that contracts are executed timely and payments are submitted for processing appropriately.”

Gio Ramirez, right, and Lisa McIntyre, with Sonoma Applied Village Services, or SAVS, distribute a sleeping bag to a resident of an encampment on the Joe Rodota trail below Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Board chair Chris Coursey said he was looking into the problem. In the last week, he said, he’s expressed concerns to both the health department director and county administrator. He is hopeful county staff can smooth out the payment process without formal direction from the board, he said, though he noted that if the answer does lie in more staff or resources to accounting divisions, then supervisors will have to weigh in.

Many of those organizations “are living on a shoestring and their employees are living on a shoestring,” Coursey said. “If we can’t get them paid in a reasonable time then we damage their ability to do the work we need them to do. It falls back on our laps.”

In a response provided by the health department’s fiscal staff, county spokesperson Matt Brown in some cases differed from nonprofit directors on the amounts that were owed. But on the whole, fiscal staff pointed to a series of bureaucratic steps as the reason behind the lack of swift payment.

But nonprofit directors say the current delays are beyond the normal realm of bureaucratic delays.

“The bottom line is the county has a bank account full of money. I certainly hope it does.” Adrienne Lauby, Sonoma Applied Village Services

And Lauby wasn’t the first person to flag the issue for the supervisors in recent weeks.

On Oct. 10, Jack Tibbetts, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, told supervisors the county owed his organization — which has for four years operated the Los Guilicos Village in the Sonoma Valley, a critical transitional housing site for the county’s homeless — as much as $700,000.

Payment problems have persisted throughout St. Vincent’s partnership with the county, according to his letter.

“It was not uncommon for the County to be in arrears for reimbursements for five to six months at a time,” Tibbetts wrote, often in amounts greater than $500,000. “Currently, the County has not remitted payment for months, plus other reimbursements from the 2022/2023 fiscal year, and our total accounts receivable has now exceeded $700,000,” he wrote.

That money is “currently in the disbursement process,” county officials told The Press Democrat.

Chessy Etheridge, the lead outreach worker with Sonoma Applied Village Services, or SAVS, speaks with Rose Lang, in purple, at the encampment on the Joe Rodota trail below Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. At right, SAVS outreach worker Gio Ramirez pauses to make a mental checklist of what residents need sleeping bags. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Center Point DAAC, the largest county-funded provider of drug and alcohol treatment services for low and no-income residents, is also in discussions with the county about what it is owed.

The nonprofit has yet to be reimbursed for between $600,000 and $800,000 in services it has delivered since July, said Michael O’Brien, the nonprofit’s regional director.

“And we’re continuing to hear additional excuses on this,” he said.

Ahead of the board of supervisors’ Oct. 17 meeting, county officials published the initial findings of an outside consultant, Civic Initiatives, which found local government procurement and contracting processes lacking.

Among the consultant’s conclusions were that the county has challenges paying contractors in a timely manner, something that harms small and minority-owned businesses in particular.

“We can’t sacrifice our processes. We have to make sure all the paperwork is there.” Supervisor David Rabbitt

Each year, the county establishes the rates it will pay service providers for their services and renegotiates and renews their contracts for the coming fiscal year.

At the beginning of June, a county health department official wrote to providers saying that while new contracts were being prepared, payments would still continue.

“Please be assured that there will not be a lapse in service or payment to those services while we are preparing your new contract,” read the letter from the Department of Health Services to one provider, who asked not to be identified because they did not want to anger the county while it still owed them money.

But providers say that turned out to be false, and payments did lapse.

Rose Lang waits patiently to talk with outreach with a worker from Sonoma Applied Village Services, or SAVS, at an encampment on the Joe Rodota trail below Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
“I have not received one dime this entire fiscal year,” Appleton, at SHARE Sonoma County said. “And now, we're at four months. And I have no idea what the status is.”

Appleton said her organization — which has a county contract to house residents of homeless encampments such as on the Joe Rodota Trail — is owed about $100,000 and is only making it by due to grants from Rohnert Park. She recently lent SHARE $12,000 from her own savings to meet payroll.

The late county payments also mean SHARE is struggling to pay for properties it leases to house people who are homeless; currently there are more than 80 people in those properties, all receiving supportive services.

Appleton and Lauby say the late payments caught them by surprise, because in previous years — when their contracts with the county came through the Community Development Commission, which directed homelessness services operations — payments were timely.

“It is absolutely vital that we do not discontinue any services because at the end of the day, that means people's lives.” JennieLynn Holmes, CEO, Catholic Charities

But in January, in a major reorganization, responsibility for homelessness services was moved to the county’s Department of Health Services.

“I never ever had a problem the previous fiscal years,” Appleton said. “We had a system down and it worked really well for us. I did not anticipate this transition.”

Lauby said: “This is totally different from anything we’ve ever experienced, and this is the first year that our contracts have come through the health department.”

In previous years, both she and Appleton said, the wait was typically no longer than two months.

Santa Rosa Treatment Program’s contract with the county has for nearly three decades been with the Department of Health Services through its behavioral health division. Tillman says he has had the same problem with the late county payments since about 2017.

“It’s without rhyme or reason. We're at Oct. 31 and I haven't been paid for four months,” Tillman said. “So I've had to borrow $350,000, and I'm going to have to borrow another $100,000 to make payroll and pay bills before I get any reimbursement from the county.”

He added: “Fortunately, I have a good relationship with my bank, but I mean, being out of pocket for $350,000, that ain't no joke.”

Tillman said that the delays are especially baffling to him because the money he is owed is from MediCal funds — the state’s version of Medicaid, the insurance program for low income Americans — and the county is merely responsible for passing the state funds through to his organization.

“So them holding it up is, you know, unconscionable. It's almost immoral,” he said.

Tina Rivera, who became health department director in February 2022 after serving nine months as its interim director, has addressed payment delays and contracting issues before. In December of that year, she told The Press Democrat she sought to address chronic backlogs in processing MediCal expenses. The county also struggled at the time to execute timely contracts with its providers — issues that well-preceded her taking the health department’s helm.

This week, she described it as a difficult problem to fix. “Turning this ‘ship’ around had been extremely challenging in the midst of the impacts of compounding crises and urgent initiatives coupled with department wide vacancies … particularly capacity issues in administration,” she wrote.

Lisa McIntyre, an outreach manager with Sonoma Applied Village Services, or SAVS, makes contact with a man giving out water at an encampment on the Joe Rodota trail below Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 . Chessy Etheridge, a lead outreach worker with SAVS, gives information to Alfred Anderson, a Karuk/Shasta Native American. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Nonprofits working on government contracts should be equipped to carry expenses for a month or two, Supervisor David Rabbitt said, because of the considerable paperwork and checks and balances involved. It was Rabbitt’s understanding that some of the slow payments fall on the part of the nonprofits, not the county, he said.

“We can’t sacrifice our processes,” he said. “We have to make sure all the paperwork is there.”

As federal and state dollars flooded into the county to respond to the pandemic, the number of nonprofits working with the county grew, Rabbitt said. He questioned if some of them were learning “there’s a reason they haven’t been doing this kind of work.”

Even one of the county’s most established, bigger homeless services provider is beginning to feel the pinch, however. County payments to Catholic Charities, the largest provider of homelessness service in the North Bay, usually run 30 to 60 days behind, but are now 90 days behind, JennieLynn Holmes, the nonprofit’s CEO, told The Press Democrat.

“Where we are currently we have enough where we are able to front the expenses until we can get reimbursed, but we can't wait long for reimbursement,” Holmes said. “Anything that takes too long becomes a crisis for us too.

“But it is absolutely vital that we do not discontinue any services because at the end of the day, that means people's lives,” she said.

That’s true across the board, demonstrated by nonprofit directors taking nerve-wracking measures to keep their operations going while all eyes shift to the county.

“The bottom line is the county has a bank account full of money. I certainly hope it does, and I'm sure it does,” said Lauby. “And, you know, we're sitting there with $1,000 left in our bank account and, and $100,000 in money that should be coming to us. Something is very wrong with that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

