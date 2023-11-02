One nonprofit executive director dipped into her personal savings for $12,000 to cover payroll costs.

Another took out hundreds of thousands of dollars in bank loans to pay his staff and his agency’s bills.

A third has also taken out loans and stopped ordering office supplies to save money.

Local providers of essential homelessness and drug and alcohol treatment services are being forced to take extreme financial measures because Sonoma County is so late paying what it owes them.

“It's almost immoral.“ Lee Tillman, CEO, Santa Rosa Treatment Program

The county contracts with more than a dozen organizations to provide essential social services on issues of key public concern, such as homelessness and opioid addiction. In many cases, those county partners have been waiting since July to be reimbursed for services whose costs they are paying for up front.

“It’s untenable,” said Adrienne Lauby, board chair of Sonoma Applied Village Services, or SAVS, which provides outreach to people living on the streets. The county owes the nonprofit $124,418.63, she said, though county officials cited a lower pending figure.

Chessy Etheridge, the lead outreach worker with Sonoma Applied Village Services, SAVS, makes contact with residents of an encampment on the Joe Rodota trail below Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

SAVS has taken out two loans to pay its staff and has stopped buying supplies like printer ink, Lauby said.

The agency is not alone.

Amy Appleton, executive director of SHARE Sonoma County, a nonprofit that secures housing for people who are homeless has recently had to use her personal savings to cover her payroll costs.

“I have not received one dime this entire fiscal year.” Amy Appleton, SHARE Sonoma County

At Santa Rosa Treatment Program, which provides services to people addicted to opiates, CEO Lee Tillman has had to take out hundreds of thousands of dollars in bank loans to cover his payroll costs and other bills.

Last week, Lauby penned a desperate letter to the county administrator, Christina Rivera, and the five elected county supervisors.

“This has become ridiculous!” she wrote. “Please. Please. We need to be paid.”

The Press Democrat reached out to three supervisors to ask about the concerns providers were expressing. Supervisor Susan Gorin told a reporter to direct questions to health department director Tina Rivera, who is not related to Christina Rivera.

“I’m not responsible for contracts or payments,” Gorin said.

The board of supervisors is the top governing body in Sonoma County, charged with oversight of county government including the health department. Rivera, like all agency heads, reports to the board.

In a statement to The Press Democrat, Tina Rivera, a former nonprofit director herself, expressed sympathy for the struggling organizations and pointed to staffing shortages plaguing her department and the county more broadly.

“I have experienced these challenges and felt the frustration and fear these providers are expressing,” Rivera wrote. “To that end, I am working diligently with my department in the midst of a 32% vacancy rate in my administration division to move this critical work forward. My commitment and priority has and is to ensure that contracts are executed timely and payments are submitted for processing appropriately.”

Gio Ramirez, right, and Lisa McIntyre, with Sonoma Applied Village Services, or SAVS, distribute a sleeping bag to a resident of an encampment on the Joe Rodota trail below Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Board chair Chris Coursey said he was looking into the problem. In the last week, he said, he’s expressed concerns to both the health department director and county administrator. He is hopeful county staff can smooth out the payment process without formal direction from the board, he said, though he noted that if the answer does lie in more staff or resources to accounting divisions, then supervisors will have to weigh in.

Many of those organizations “are living on a shoestring and their employees are living on a shoestring,” Coursey said. “If we can’t get them paid in a reasonable time then we damage their ability to do the work we need them to do. It falls back on our laps.”

In a response provided by the health department’s fiscal staff, county spokesperson Matt Brown in some cases differed from nonprofit directors on the amounts that were owed. But on the whole, fiscal staff pointed to a series of bureaucratic steps as the reason behind the lack of swift payment.