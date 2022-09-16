North Bay and California unemployment rates rise in August

Two North Bay counties, Solano and Lake, posted higher month-over-month unemployment rates in August than the overall state jobless figure of 4.1%, according to state figures released Friday.

Across the North Bay, Marin County in August reported an unemployment rate of 2.4%. Marin, which typically has the lowest monthly figures in the region, so far this year reached its lowest monthly unemployment rate in May, at 1.8%.

Sonoma and Napa counties in August both had an unemployment rate of 2.8%. Those two counties’ lowest unemployment rates so far in 2022 also came in May, both at 2.3%, according to the EDD.

The North Bay’s additional counties, Mendocino, Solano and Lake, traditionally have higher unemployment rates than its three neighbors. Last month, Mendocino County’s unemployment rate was 3.4%, followed by 4.2% in Solano County. Lake County’s unemployment rate was 4.4%, according to the EDD.

August’s higher unemployment rates are not indicative of a shift, as trends have been up and down since January, according to the Business Journal’s previous reporting. In August, there was no one industry within the North Bay that stood out as losing the most jobs, according to the EDD.

California’s unemployment figure of 4.1% was up from 3.9% in July, which had been the lowest on record dating back to 1976, according to the EDD. Even though the state showed a minimal gain, the EDD noted it was the first month-over-month increase since May 2020.

Even so, California has now regained 98.3% of jobs lost between March and April 2020 because of the pandemic, the agency reported.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.4% in August, up from a revised 2.2% in July. Last year in August, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.5%.

The county added jobs only in the financial services sector. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services, and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.8% in August, up from a revised 2.6% in July 2022. The county’s unemployment rate in August 2021 was 5.3%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; professional business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; and financial activities.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County 2.8% in August, up from a revised 2.6% in July. The county’s unemployment rate in August 2021 was 5.4%.

The county added jobs only in the transportation and utilities sector. The other industries showed no gains or declines in jobs.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 3.4% in August, up from a revised 3.3% in July. The county’s unemployment rate in August 2021 was 5.9%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.2% in August, up from a revised 3.9% in July. Last year in August, the county’s unemployment rate was 7.4%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in construction, manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 4.4% in August, up from a revised 4.3% in July. Last year in August, the county’s unemployment rate was 7.2%.

The county added jobs in educational and health services, and local government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality.