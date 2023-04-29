North Bay banks weigh in on Fed’s pledge for new rules

With the Federal Reserve announcing Friday its pledge to crack down on financial compliance standards given the Silicon Valley Bank debacle in mid-March, North Bay bankers are depending on their own prudent business practices to carry them for the long haul — even with market uncertainty and industry turmoil.

“The core of banking is risk management,” said Troy Sanderson, CEO and president of Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa, which will recognize its 133rd birthday Monday.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Michael Barr released a 114-page report that criticized itself and Silicon Valley Bank based in Santa Clara and called for an upgrade in rules relaxed by Congress in 2018 and again by the Fed the following year.

Four key takeaways from the report include:

Silicon Valley Bank’s board and management failed to manage their risks.

Supervisors did not take into account how its massive growth led to its vulnerabilities. It grew three times its size from 2019 to 2021.

When supervisors became aware of the problems, they made little effort to fix them.

The culture became one of complexity with reduced standards to guard accounts.

Who’s on guard?

Most banks, like those in the North Bay, maintain chief risk officers or employees who fulfill those roles. Silicon Valley Bank went half the year in 2022 without one at its most critical time, even though most onlookers believe the trouble had been brewing for a few years.

Job one for these risk officers is to keep a close eye on unrealized losses, untraded assets held over on balance sheets that are not part of the net income. According to Bloomberg news, the industry ended last year with $620 billion in unrealized losses on the books.

Exchange Bank holds about $176 million in unrealized losses, but that number dropped by $31 million from last year.

“It is our intent to hold these investments through their maturity, but more important, we are able to cover them, times two,” Sanderson said.

And that’s the difference. Silicon Valley Bank was unable to cover its accounts. Flush with cash from the pandemic with the tech world reaping the benefits, the bank invested a heap of its cash in rock-bottom interest rates. Those rates changed over time to a near doubling, and Silicon Valley Bank’s hedging resulted in its securities portfolio plummeting.

The bank failure has led to far-reaching industry disruption, prompting a dip in deposits from local bank accounts as a distrust of all banks set in for some customers.

For example, Exchange Bank saw a drop in deposits year over year from $3.23 billion to $2.91 billion in the first quarter. Granted, part of the decline was predicted as the nation emerged from the pandemic and the stimulus train stopped running. In addition, as Novato-based Bank of Marin indicated, the decline was partly due to its 50-50 drop each year in the first quarter because of spending. Its year-over-year drop was $3.86 billion to $3.25 billion in the first quarter.

Exchange Bank, splitting its deposit base into two-thirds consumers and one-third businesses, expects to see a continued probable runoff of deposits in 2023, especially since the competition in the market “has increased significantly over the month of March,” Exchange Bank officials noted.

But there are advantages to being a community bank with a capital “C.”

“We represent the broad fabric of our community,” Sanderson said, adding the bank is“not concentrated” in a certain industry.

But, Silicon Valley Bank concentrated heavily on tech, an industry undergoing its own financial challenges. This is where diversifying is key.

“There are a couple of things community banks wrestle with as they grow,” Summit State Bank President and CEO Brian Reed said, noting when his company focused on risk factors. In 2016, the bank added reinforcements when it split the chief credit officer with the chief lending officer.

Two years later, it implemented a computer “dashboard” program that monitors risk and evaluates whether investments are showing a “low tolerance” to changing market conditions.

“You get to a certain size and plan on growing — you have to do this right, and you have to stay within your risk tolerance,” he said of his Santa Rosa-based bank.

CEO and President Khalid Acheckzai of Poppy Bank, a privately held bank in Santa Rosa, agreed. He also said the Fed must take the necessary steps to ensure this kind of bank failure does not happen again. He hopes the Fed practices sound restraint in evaluating whether a one-size-fits-all approach represents the way to go when they’re drafting industry standards.

“It is important to truly look at the unique causes of each failure and not apply board regulations for banks of all sizes,” he said. “Most community banks, such as Poppy Bank, are fully committed to sound risk management practices. We also manage our interest rate risk very closely.”

The Federal Reserve’s plans for change will be joined by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s intention to insure deposits above $250,000 of which Silicon Valley Bank had a large share. But Sonoma County bankers pointed out, this could take a while based on how long it took to raise the level above $100,000.

"This review represents a first step in that process—a self-assessment that takes an unflinching look at the conditions that led to the bank's failure, including the role of Federal Reserve supervision and regulation," Barr said in a statement.

The report indicated the bank had “31 unaddressed safe and soundness supervisory warnings — triple the average number of peer banks,” the Fed reported.

More regulatory oversight was welcome by trade advocacy organizations.

“We take any bank failure seriously, and we will review the findings and proposed policy changes in these reports carefully, including where the conclusions may differ,” American Banking Association CEO Rob Nichols said in a statement.

But the nod for change was tempered by a note of caution.

“At the same time, we urge policymakers to refrain from pushing forward new and unrelated regulatory requirements that could limit the availability of credit and the ability of banks of all sizes to meet the needs of their customers and communities when these reports suggest that existing rules were sufficient,” Nichols added.

