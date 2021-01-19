North Bay Business Journal releases 2021 Book of Lists research on local companies

On Monday, the Business Journal released its Book of Lists. The scores of lists, directories, economic data and guides in this year’s Book of Lists were compiled and published in the North Bay Business Journal during 2020.

The original publication date is indicated on each list, directory or guide. Some lists are updated online as we receive new information throughout the year.

To prepare our lists, the Business Journal again employed the research system of Colorado-based database administrator DataJoe. This web-based system enables us to launch our lists online and significantly broaden the audience beyond the North Bay. With the Lists Online feature, data for about 1,500 companies across the North Bay is readily available.

To continue providing the most comprehensive lists of industries contributing to the business community in the North Bay, we are constantly considering new lists and formats for this data.

In developing our industry lists, we typically seek companies that have headquarters, offices or other operations in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. However, for a few lists we widen our geographic range into Mendocino, Lake and Solano counties or the greater Bay Area to include companies that serve industries centered in the North Bay, such as wine or telecom. In most cases, the companies are ranked by size — sales, number of employees or some other quantitative measure.

A variety of sources are used to identify companies for inclusion in our lists. For each new edition of a list, we contact the companies that appeared previously and others that have since come to our attention. We want to extend a special thanks to the many hundreds of you from organizations across the North Bay who took the time and care to complete the list surveys sent to you by the Business Journal. We ask that you continue to respond to our surveys and update us when the contact source for the list materials from your company changes. It is our privilege to work with you.

We want to extend a special thank-you to the 2021 Book of Lists sponsors: Exchange Bank, Ghilotti Construction, Ghilotti Brothers, Poppy Bank, Redwood Credit Union, and Western Health Advantage.

We’d also like to thank our chapter sponsors, American River Bank and Wright Contracting.

