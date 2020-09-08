North Bay had 34 pesticide-exposure cases in 2017: California report

There were 34 cases of pesticide-related illnesses and injuries in the six North Bay counties from 29 incidents in 2017, according to recently released state data.

Nine of the cases were linked to agricultural workers, and 23 weren’t, according to the report from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation. Over half the cases (16) were in Sonoma County, with most of the rest in Lake and Napa counties.

Eight cases were related to direct contact to pesticides, nine were attributed to exposure to drift and two to residue. Thirteen cases had other or unknown origin.

There are 2,006 cases overall in California in 2017, with 482 of those in agriculture. Workers weren’t sickened in 345 of the total cases (17%), and insufficient information was available in another 319 cases (16%), according to the report.

County Incidents Cases Direct contact Drift Residue Other or unknown Agricultural Non-agricultural Lake 5 7 1 0 2 4 2 5 Probable 5 1 0 1 3 1 4 Possible 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 Marin 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Probable 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mendocino 2 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 Probable 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Possible 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 Napa 4 5 1 2 0 2 2 3 Probable 5 1 2 0 2 2 3 Solano 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 Definite 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Probable 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 Sonoma 14 16 5 5 0 6 5 11 Probable 13 5 5 0 3 2 11 Possible 3 0 0 0 3 3 0 North Bay 29 34 8 9 2 13 9 23 Definite 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Probable 27 9 8 2 8 5 22 Possible 6 0 0 1 5 4 2

Source: California Department of Pesticide Regulation