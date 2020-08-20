North Bay hotels see more guests in July, according to new figures

Check out this map showing progress of California counties toward reopening from economic lockdowns.

For more stories about the coronavirus , go here.

July’s year-over-year hotel occupancy rates for the North Bay’s four counties that bring in the most tourism dollars continued to climb, according to figures released Aug. 19 by data analytics firm STR. The slow but steady trend upward can be seen in the weekly reports from July 25 through Aug. 15, included below.

For the month of July, while still down compared to a year ago, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties’ hotel occupancy figures give hope that the worst of the now-5-month-long pandemic’s wrath on the hospital industry may be over.

The hotel occupancy rate in Napa County last month was 42.9%, down 45.1% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $340.86, down 4.5%, while revenue was $22 million, down 49.7%, from July 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 57.6%, down 28.5% from July 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $148.48, down 25%, while revenue was $18 million, down 45.2%.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in July was 56.2%, a 33% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $136.55, down 35.7%; and revenue was $5.8 million, down 57.9%.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 66.8%, down 12.9%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $89.22, down 19.2% from July 2019. Revenue was $8 million, down 29.4%.

Looking at STR’s year-over-year weekly hotel occupancy reports through Aug. 8, the numbers have been consistently improving.

Week ending July 25

Napa County: Hotel occupancy rate was 39.5%, down 53% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $319.65 a decline of 14.5%, and revenue per available room was $126.40, down 59.8%.

Sonoma County: Hotel occupancy rate was 61.8%, down 29.5% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $141.55, down 34.1%; and revenue per available room was $87.48, reflecting a 53.5% decline.

Marin County: Hotel occupancy rate was 61%, down 29.3% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $136.12, a decline of 36.8%; and revenue per available room was $83.47, down 55.3%.

Solano County: Hotel occupancy rate was 67%, down 17.1% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $89.15, down 22.2%, and revenue per available room was $59.70, down 35.5%.

Week ending Aug. 1

Napa County: Hotel occupancy rate was 43.1%, down 46.4% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $329.93 a decline of 11.6%, and revenue per available room was $142.09, down 52.6%.

Sonoma County: Hotel occupancy rate was 60.4%, down 29.7% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $146.15, down 27.8%; and revenue per available room was $88.26, reflecting a 49.2% decline.

Marin County: Hotel occupancy rate was 62.2%, down 29.9% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $140.03, a decline of 34.7%; and revenue per available room was $87.10, down 54.2%.

Solano County: Hotel occupancy rate was 69.1%, down 12.8% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $90.25, down 19%, and revenue per available room was $62.40, down 29.4%.

Week ending Aug. 8

Napa County: Hotel occupancy rate was 48.9%, down 41% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $348.37 a decline of 6.5%, and revenue per available room was $170.41, down 44.9%.

Sonoma County: Hotel occupancy rate was 63.3%, down 25.3% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $146.87, down 25%; and revenue per available room was $92.95, reflecting a 44% decline.

Marin County: Hotel occupancy rate was 62.4%, down 29.4% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $145.93, a decline of 31.3%; and revenue per available room was $91.07, down 51.5%.

Solano County: Hotel occupancy rate was 69.3%, down 13.6% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $90.33, down 20%, and revenue per available room was $62.61, down 30.8%.

Week ending Aug. 15

Napa County: Hotel occupancy rate was 47.8%, down 43.5% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $342.31 a decline of 12.9%, and revenue per available room was $163.72, down 50.8%.

Sonoma County: Hotel occupancy rate was 63.3%, down 23.3% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $143.14, down 29%; and revenue per available room was $90.65, reflecting a 45.5% decline.

Marin County: Hotel occupancy rate was 57.5%, down 35.1% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $143.52, a decline of 29.8%; and revenue per available room was $82.47, down 54.5%.

Solano County: Hotel occupancy rate was 70%, down 11.1% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $90.27, down 18%, and revenue per available room was $63.16, down 27.1%.