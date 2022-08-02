North Bay Jobs with Justice hosts picnic and awards ceremony

North Bay Jobs with Justice hosted its annual community picnic on July 31 at Southwest Community Park in Santa Rosa.

Hundreds of people turned out to raise money for the Santa Rosa-based organization’s programs dedicated to protecting workers’ and tenants’ rights and fighting for economic, racial and climate justice.

Donations were accepted at the entrance.

The picnic featured all-you-can-eat tacos provided by Martha Ortega from JR Tacos, beer donated by Lagunitas Brewing Co., and wine donated by Front Porch Farm, Justice Grace Vineyards, Ashes & Diamonds Winery, Ashton Vineyard and Legend Wine Imports.

Guests ate on picnic tables decorated with floral bouquets beside farmworker picket signs from recent protests scattered on the grassy field.

Entertainment included live music by DJ Nadie and Latino band Tamborazo Santo Domingo. For kids, there was a bounce house, piñatas and game of tug of war.

“It was a beautiful coming together of so many awesome labor and community campaigns. There were farm worker leaders there, teachers from local teachers unions, health care workers, trade workers - a beautiful congregation of workers organizing,” communications and research coordinator Davida Sotelo Escobedo said.

The event also served as an awards ceremony in recognition of work done by organizers throughout the county. North Bay Organizing Project’s Latinx Student Congress, Teamsters Local 365 and North Bay Jobs with Justice’s longtime administrative assistant Bonnie Petty, retiring after more than 20 years, were honored.

More than $20,000 was raised, which, according to Sotelo Escobedo, will help the coalition continue to build a workers’ movement in the North Bay.

To learn more about North Bay Jobs with Justice, visit northbayjobswithjustice.org.