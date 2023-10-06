North Bay Kaiser workers enter last day of strike; warn of more picketing

Kaiser Permanente health care workers on Friday entered the last day of a 3-day strike with a message to the health care giant: the strike will be over by Saturday morning, but another walkout is possible without employer concessions in ongoing labor talks.

“We don’t want to come out again if we don’t have to,” said Jeannie Gerbich, an ultrasound technician who has worked for Kaiser for 13 years. “But we’re willing to do so if negotiations don’t go well.”

The strike, which ends Saturday at 6 a.m., began Oct. 4, with thousands of workers in the Bay Area and across the state joining tens of thousands of others in a massive, multistate work stoppage against Kaiser.

The workers picketing against Kaiser are calling for better wages, protections against workforce outsourcing and significant steps toward resolving staffing shortages they say are causing employee burnout and threatening patient safety.

The strike has been billed as the largest by health care workers in U.S. history. Across seven states, including Oregon, Washington and Colorado, the strike impacts some 75,000 workers.

In Sonoma County, about 1,800 workers are represented by the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, the largest union in the coalition. At least 200 Kaiser workers in Napa County also are involved. In California alone, SEIU-UHW represents 59,000 Kaiser workers.

Locally, SEIU-UHW has been in negotiations with Kaiser for a new contract since spring of this year. The workers’ contract ended Sept. 30.

Union representatives confirmed Friday that the current strike is expected to conclude on Saturday morning. But they said it’s possible the coalition will issue another 10-day strike notice after Saturday.

On Friday morning, both sides of the labor dispute scheduled additional bargaining sessions for Thursday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 13.

Union officials said they want Kaiser to put clear limits on outsourcing jobs. On Thursday, Kaiser officials, in an email, declined to comment on specific details about the negotiations, “out of respect for the bargaining process.”

“ We will work hard to reach an agreement so that together, we can all return to delivering on the mission of Kaiser Permanente for the benefit of our members, patients, employees, physicians, customers, and communities,” Kaiser said in the email.

Striking workers said Kaiser has increased its latest wage proposal, which buoyed hopes that an agreement could be achieved in the near future. But they said insisted Kaiser must grant greater job protections against outsourcing staff.

“You can give me a 5% increase but if you outsource my job what good is that?” Gerbich said.

Workers have scheduled a rally at the picket line for noon Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

