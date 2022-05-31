North Bay may get rain Saturday, forecasters say

The North Bay could be in store for just enough rain to leave the ground wet Saturday night, forecasters said.

Around 0.10 inches of precipitation at most could fall late Saturday into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

"So you're saying there's a chance...?"



A weather system may bring light rain to parts of the Bay Area this weekend. We're not talking anything significant, but it could be enough to wet the ground in spots. We'll take what we can get! #cawx pic.twitter.com/2uu4z5RBVm — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 31, 2022

Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s are also expected.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Mehle said this weekend’s conditions are unusual for June.

The North Bay is getting the brunt of this weekend’s light storm and regions to the south, like Santa Cruz and Monterey, should get less rain, Mehle said.

Measurements of 0.10 inches would surpass the 0.09 inches of rain recorded at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in the entire month of May. That includes precipitation from the May 10 storm that dumped hail across Sonoma County.

Saturday’s rain is expected to be the “last we see in quite some time,” Mehle said.

On June 6, fire season begins in Santa Rosa and the city Fire Department is urging residents to be vigilant to minimize the threat of wildfires.

Residents should take proactive measures including removing dry vegetation around their homes and preparing household emergency plans to cover the next several months, according to the Fire Department

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi