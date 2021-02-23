North Bay mountains under wind advisory Wednesday

Strong offshore winds expected to peak Wednesday prompted weather officials to issue a wind advisory Tuesday morning for the North Bay mountains.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, though Tuesday is also expected to see a slight pickup in winds.

Officials included valleys in the East Bay in the wind advisory, and will continue to monitor models to determine whether to extend the advisory to the North Bay valleys.

“Adding the North Bay Valleys and the SF Bay shoreline into the advisory is possible and will be monitored closely as the event approaches closer and higher resolution models have a better attempt at capturing it,” said the forecast from the Bay Area office Tuesday morning.

Sonoma County’s highest peaks could see isolated gusts up to 60 mph during the wind event, with sustained winds in the mountains ranging from 15 to 30 mph.

Residents in the North Bay mountains should take steps to secure items like patio furniture that could blow away with the wind, said Matt Meahle, a weather service meteorologist.

Weather officials will also keep an eye on the thermometer, as forecast highs for Tuesday have the potential to surpass records in various parts of the Bay Area.

Tuesday’s 77-degree forecast high for Santa Rosa comes just shy of the record for Feb. 23. In 2012, the mercury hit 80 degrees.

“Skies are expected to remain mostly clear and temperatures are expected to be the warmest of the week,” said the Tuesday morning forecast discussion.

Vegetation remains sufficiently wet from recent rains to keep fire danger low as the high pressure system driving the winds moves through the region, Meahle said Monday.

Weather officials are also continuing to monitor the movement of another high pressure system that could spur a return of high winds and, according to some models, the possibility of limited precipitation with it. That system, should it move toward the North Bay, would arrive sometime Saturday, according to the forecast discussion.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.