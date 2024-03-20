North Bay Organizing Project receives $2 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

A recent $2 million grant from a billionaire philanthropist is a boon for a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that has supported marginalized groups in the North Bay for more than a decade.

The North Bay Organizing Project, a grassroots organization comprised of 20 faith, environmental, labor, student and community-based organizations in Sonoma County, was one of 361 organizations to receive funds from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $640 million after an open call last year to community groups to “share the impact they have had on the abilities of individuals and families in their communities to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being.”

Since 2010, the local nonprofit has provided locals with emergency rental assistance, advocated for free public transit, anti-eviction policies for tenants and police accountability policies.

It also helped establish Undocufund, which is a mutual aid project for Sonoma County’s undocumented community members, during the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

“(This award) will ensure our community leaders can strengthen their initiatives and that we train more individuals to harness people power in our communities to effect change,” said Erin Chmielewski, president of North Bay Organizing Project, said in a news release.

“Being selected speaks to the passion of our leaders and the sparks of individuals brought together that create a collective energy for change. We are brighter and stronger when we work together.”

The funds will help the grassroots organization prepare for the next five years, according to the release.

This is developing news and will be updated.

