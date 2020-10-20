North Bay professionals remember Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger ahead of retirement

With his announced retirement from the Business Journal at the end of 2020 after 15 years there, colleagues and others recount the impact Publisher Brad Bollinger has made on them and the North Bay community.

Cynthia Murray, president and CEO, North Bay Leadership Council

Cynthia Murray (courtesy of San Rafael Chamber of Commerce)

In a world of competing interests, Brad has done a superb job of keeping the economy of the North Bay on people’s radar screens in a balanced, insightful way. Because of his leadership at NBBJ, the region’s leaders and residents know what is happening in the economic ecosystem and why it is important. We appreciate Brad’s ability to bring the important business issues to our attention while providing forums for solutions to be explored and then implemented. The North Bay is a better place to live and work because of him.

Note: Brad Bollinger served as chairman of the board and member of the Executive Committee of the North Bay Leadership Council for many years.

Craig S. Nelson, chairman, Nelson Family of Companies

Craig S. Nelson (courtesy photo)

I have worked closely with Brad on the Best Places to Work event and on the North Bay Leadership Council for over 10 years. I appreciate his sense of humor, business savvy and his willingness to be a part of so many different initiatives that have supported Sonoma County. He is a true leader with a giving spirit. The value Brad brings to the community with his intelligence, caring and hard work will be deeply missed. His ability to balance advocacy for the business community with journalistic integrity has been so very impressive.

Russell A. Colombo, president and CEO, Bank of Marin

Russell A. Colombo (courtesy photo)

It was always a pleasure to work with Brad. His calm demeanor, his insightful questions when moderating a panel, his always timely wit and his innate ability to manage events was exceptional. He will be missed by everyone. Personally, I will miss Brad for his leadership in our communities, not only as publisher of the North Bay Business Journal, but as a thoughtful and decent human being. I truly value the friendship we have developed over the years.

Keith Woods, CEO, North Coast Builders Exchange

Keith Woods (courtesy photo)

I don’t understand all this hoopla over Brad Bollinger retiring. Frankly, I always thought he was vastly overrated. … But seriously, Brad’s retirement is a major loss for the business community, as well as for those of us who have known and admired him personally for decades.

He was an outstanding business editor for The Press Democrat when I first met him 30 years ago and he was even more successful as he took the Business Journal to new heights as its publisher. I have long marveled at Brad’s broad and varied skills as not only an excellent interviewer and writer, but as an entertaining and smooth moderator of Business Journal major events as well.

Brad probably doesn’t even realize it since I enjoy kidding him on occasion — usually for no good reason — but for decades he has been a mentor and a role model to me, as well as being someone I consider a friend and really good guy. Since he is retiring, I wish he would leave behind for me his calm demeanor, patience, warmth, professionalism and extraordinary talent. If he doesn’t need those traits any more, I sure do.

Robert Eyler, Ph.D., dean, School of Extended and International Education, Sonoma State University

Robert Eyler (courtesy photo)

Brad and I bonded as fellow alumni from Chico State University. He has always been one of the most engaged media members and the driving force in “regional” considerations about the business community. He recognized that Sonoma County needs to be thoughtful about being too parochial. And Brad’s vision of the NBBJ becoming more than just business news has propelled the publication to a new level by informing thousands of people about the latest regional happenings and business decisions. This community owes him a debt of gratitude.

Paul Pastorino, senior account manager, North Bay Business Journal

Paul Pastorino (Jeff Quackenbush photo)

A few years ago, I had the chance to talk with Brad’s father, Lee Bollinger, longtime and respected classified manager at The Press Democrat. I shared with him that after working with his son for years, we worked so well together we had not once had a cross word with each other. Lee’s eye’s widened; he smiled and said, “Neither have I.”

Brad’s gentlemanly nature made for close relations with all parts of our local business world, which greatly benefitted the publication and those fortunate to call him their boss.