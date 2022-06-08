North Bay under excessive heat watch Friday, triple-digit temps possible

The North Bay will be under an excessive heat watch Friday because of temperatures that may enter the triple digits and increase the threat of wildfires.

Temperatures are on an upward trend and expected to reach 98 degrees Friday before dropping back down on Saturday, said Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office.

“It’s going to be heating up as we head toward Friday and Friday is going to be the warmest day,” he said.

The forecast, Miller added, is still tentative and there’s potential for temperatures to reach 100 degrees ‒ about 20 degrees above normal for early June.

Dangerous heat is possible for far inland areas on Friday with an increased risk for heat-related illnesses.

The heat watch covers most of the inland Bay Area and could be upgraded to a heat advisory if conditions worsen by Friday.

A red flag warning isn’t in place since necessary factors, like wind, aren’t expected to come into play.

Still, North Bay residents are encouraged to remember that wildfires are possible under this weekend’s warm and dry conditions. Anything, such as a lawnmower, that may create a spark in or near dry vegetation could pose a threat, Miller said.

This scenario presented itself last Thursday, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

A lawnmower blade struck a rock and sparked a fire near Bennett Valley Road and Yulupa Avenue. The fire was contained to less than an acre.

It was followed by a second vegetation fire near Occidental Road and Harvest Lane on Saturday. This fire was quickly contained and its cause is still under investigation.

Both fires happened days before the city’s June 6 fire season start date. Fire officials are encouraging area residents to be cautious for the foreseeable future.

Forecasters say the region received a brief reprieve following this weekend’s rainstorm that dumped between a half-inch and an inch of rain on major Sonoma County cities.

No rain is expected for the foreseeable future, Miller said.

