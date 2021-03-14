North Bay wildfire survivors to start receiving PG&E payouts Monday

Cash payouts for wildfire victims from Sonoma County and other Northern California communities hit by blazes linked to PG&E electrical equipment will begin to be disbursed Monday, a milestone more than three years after the October 2017 firestorm.

Individuals with claims that have been substantiated should receive an installment worth 30% of the amount they are owed, according to the trust representing wildfire victims in the PG&E bankruptcy settlement.

Not all of the 71,394 claims from residents and businesses with property losses and those whose loved ones died in the blazes will receive these initial payments — only those whose claims have so far been substantiated.

In an announcement, trustee John Trotter said administrators are moving swiftly to verify claims but the undertaking was “a highly regimented process governed by a multitude of regulations.”

“My goal from day one has been to put money into the pockets of wildfire survivors as quickly as possible, while ensuring we follow the letter of the law and treat every single claimant fairly and with compassion,” said Trotter, a retired state appellate court justice.

Trotter oversees the Fire Victims Trust, created to manage $13.5 billion that PG&E agreed to pay people affected by the October 2017 North Bay fires and two fires in Butte County, one in 2015 and the 2018 Camp fire that destroyed most of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Late last year, Trotter helped push out initial payments of up to $25,000 for thousands of victims out of concern for how the pandemic heaped added economic strain onto people still recovering from major wildfires. Those preliminary payments, which were made even before the claims were verified, have totaled about $79 million so far, according to the trust. They are separate from the payments that begin Monday, which are expected to continue every two weeks for claims that have been fully vetted.

About $30 million will go out the door Monday, trust Administrator Cathy Yanni told the Sacramento Bee. But the volume of claim verifications will grow substantially, and this round of payouts will be “certainly in the hundreds of millions,” Yanni said. The payments will likely take months, she said.

Fire victims have been receiving notices informing them of the total value of their claims. The trust will continue making installments “until the fund is depleted,” according to the trust.

PG&E funded the $13.5 billion trust with equal amounts of cash and stock. The agreement, reached through the company’s bankruptcy case, has drawn concerns following a decline in the company’s stock values since the settlement.

In January, Trotter told fire victims the fund was “more than $1 billion short of its intended settlement value.”

“That may change, unfortunately either up or down,” Trotter wrote.

PG&E stock, which closed at $11.51 a share Friday, has ranged from a low of $3.55 to $25.19 during the past two tumultuous years.

